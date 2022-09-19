She talks about her husband, Alfredo, a construction worker who is three years older and is gone every day from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Alondra was 14 when they met.

They fell in love immediately, Alondra says, but didn't know anything. When her period failed to appear one month, she wondered: Is this normal? She took a pregnancy test and then went to the doctor. She says she was both nervous and excited – and had no idea what giving birth might actually be like. At 16, she gave birth to her son, Alexander, her angel.

The way Alondra is sitting there on the bench, one knee drawn to her chest as the hustle and bustle of the slum hums around her, it is impossible to tell that her second baby was born just five days before our meeting. Then Alondra's little sister arrives, herself a mother of two, with a bundle swaddled in white, which she places in Alondra's arms. Five-day-old Aldrin was born on April 18, 2022, at 7 a.m.

Alondra, Alfredo, Alexander and Aldrin. Now, there are four.

Alondra says this birth was far more difficult than that first. Her sister, she says, took her to the nearest public hospital. For the last two days, Alondra has been wearing a hormone patch on her upper arm. A local NGO, called Likhaan, gave it to her. It works like the pill and keeps her from getting pregnant again.

"I could have had the patch much earlier, but my family says that part of living with a man is first having children with him," she says.

Since the pandemic, though, their money has become so tight that they can't afford another child for now, Alondra says. Her husband earns 3,000 pesos a week, the equivalent of 50 euros, and they have to borrow money to get by. She says no one ever spoke to her about contraception, and she didn't dare to ask about it herself. But then, one day, people from Likhaan visited Happyland. Now, many of her friends wear the same patch on their arms.

Likhaan has moved into a small infirmary in Happyland where they provide education, check-ups and urine and blood tests. They say their biggest challenge is convincing girls in Happyland to use the hormone patches or other contraceptives before they get pregnant for the first time and making clear to them that having a baby as a teenager means you can't finish school and you can't start a new job. That you will earn no money and will have no freedom.

Many in Happyland believe that having a boyfriend is synonymous with getting pregnant. The older generation tells young people that having a child is a gift from God that must be accepted. And young men believe that having a child is part of being a man.

What no one is saying, though, is that pregnancy and childbirth are incredibly dangerous for teenage girls because their bodies aren't fully developed yet. Indeed, it is among the leading causes of mortality in this age group.

Leng