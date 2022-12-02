In the camp at the Ukrainian border, Beresin was forced to go before the others and tell them that he didn’t want to fight. He applied to his commander to be transferred into an alternative service, but it was rejected. Instead, the commander berated Beresin as "scum" and accused him of being a "Ukrainian agent." Beresin says that the commander even stuck his balled fist in front of his face and threatened to hit him. "Why do normal boys have to die while you, filthy asshole, are allowed to live? We will throw you into a hole," he says the commander yelled at him.

In the office of his lawyer, Beresin says that there was no enthusiasm for the war among the conscripts at the army camp. He repeatedly rubs his hands on his jeans. The reservists, he says, did their best to put their affairs in order. "Mostly, it had to do with money: mortgages that had to be paid off back home or the money that the army pays us."

Escape by Taxi

When the court rejected his application in the first instance, Beresin considered committing suicide. He says reluctantly that he has long been suffering from depression. He says he watched as another conscript, who should have been ineligible for service because of his eyes, was nevertheless sent to the front. None of the soldiers in his camp, he says, were subjected to a medical examination prior to deployment. Nor was Beresin.

The pressure on him became greater and greater, says Beresin. Almost all of the soldiers had already been sent to the front, but Beresin’s commander and his officers continually harassed him. His commander, Beresin says, frequently smelled of alcohol. Beresin decided to leave his unit before he could be brought to the front against his will.