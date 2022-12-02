"Thou Shalt Not Kill" One Russian Soldier's Effort to Avoid the War
Kirill Beresin pulls a note out of the pocket of his suit. He goes through the tightly written text line by line, his lips silently forming the words that he has composed with a blue ballpoint pen. "Honored court," the note begins, "I am not running away, and I am prepared to serve my country. But I am unable to fire a weapon at other people." Beresin’s hands are shaking as they clutch the paper. He lets out a short breath. He then folds up the piece of paper and puts it back in his jacket pocket.
The scene took place in St. Petersburg earlier this week. The 27-year-old Beresin should actually be fighting with his unit more than a thousand kilometers to the southwest in Ukraine. Instead, the slender man dressed in a black suit is pacing up and down the corridor of the municipal court, repeatedly pulling the note out of his pocket and reading through his statement. He is hoping to convince the judges not to force him into this war. It is a conflict that Beresin doesn’t understand and one for which he is unwilling to violate the lesson his devout grandmother taught him: "Thou shalt not kill."
Kirill Beresin in uniform at his barracksFoto: Marina Zyganowa
In Beresin’s case, the focus is on what happens to conscripted Russians who dare to refuse to be sent to war. Is it even possible to stand up to the regime of Vladimir Putin? A regime that seeks to force men like him to fight in Ukraine? Or is resistance entirely futile?
Beresin was conscripted in late September and brought to a camp not far from the Ukrainian border just a few days later. When he refused to go to the front, he says, his commander threatened him, saying: "I will beat you unconscious and pack you into a personnel carrier." Beresin says he was afraid for his life – and then he fled to St. Petersburg.
Beresin is one of around 300,000 men who were drafted into the war in Ukraine within just a few weeks on the order of President Putin. Tens of thousands of reservists are already fighting at the front, with very few of them receiving the month of preparatory training that had been promised.
A Lack of Basic Equipment
The urgency shows just how quickly the Russian army had to fill its ranks at the front. According to Western estimates, the number of Russian troops who have been killed or injured in battle is well into the tens of thousands. And climbing. Many of the reservists drafted into the fight have little battlefield experience and are poorly equipped. There is a lack of boots, radios and sleeping bags, while some of the assault rifles date to Soviet times. According to independent media outlets in Russia, hundreds of reservists have already been killed.
Beresin’s comrades only engaged in shooting practice twice before being sent to the front. Conscripted reserve troops have reported being sent to the frontlines with hardly any weaponry at all as an advance party ahead of other units or to dig trenches. When they refused to continue fighting, commanders would lock them away in basements in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions for weeks at a time.
Putin badly needs the draftees following defeats such as the recent retreat from Kherson in southern Ukraine. Russian troops must reinforce hundreds of kilometers of frontlines and buy time. This spring, once Russian forces have been redeployed with the help of the conscripts, he will perhaps again be in a position to launch broad attacks against his Ukrainian adversaries.
Reservists receiving training: Around 300,000 men have thus far been conscripted for the fight in Ukraine, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.Foto: Alexander Ermochenko / REUTERS
The prognosis for next year is grim. It looks as though Putin has dug in for an extended conflict, and the president still hasn’t given up on the goal of capturing Kyiv, according to a recent story in the Russian investigative portal IStories, citing two sources close to the army general staff and the domestic intelligence agency FSB. Putin, according to the piece, is prepared to continue the fight for several years, without regard for mounting losses. By next summer, the number of casualties just among the conscripted troops could reach 100,000. Draftees are intended to plug the gaps.
In the nine months since his invasion of Ukraine, Putin has never once visited his troops. Updates on their condition, their progress, daily battlefield reports: He leaves all of that to his military leaders and spokesmen. He prefers to devote himself to the broader narrative of his attack, such as the West which, in his telling, is using the Ukrainians as "cannon fodder." At a gathering with Kremlin-loyalist mothers whose sons have allegedly fallen in Ukraine or are fighting there, he praised the soldiers’ commitment. Instead of losing their lives to alcoholism or in traffic accidents, he said, they die as heroes for their homeland.
Kirill Beresin from St. Petersburg isn’t interested in such a hero’s death. He has dared to do what few have done before him: In addition to having just entered a legal complaint in court against his mobilization, he also filed a grievance against his commander with the military’s investigative arm.
Some have accused him of being a "traitor." Fine with me, says Beresin calmly, adding that he has always been beholden to his country. He didn’t try to hide, he says, when the mobilization began on September 21 – unlike hundreds of thousands of others who sought to leave the country. Like so many other Russians, Beresin spent years essentially ignoring politics. They would discuss politics on television, but Beresin simply stopped tuning in, he says during a November meeting in the office of his lawyer, Nikifor Ivanov, in the heart of St. Petersburg, shortly before his appeals hearing.
DER SPIEGEL reporter Christina Hebel speaking with Kirill Beresin, with his lawyer Nikifor Ivanov (center) looking onFoto: DER SPIEGEL
Ivanov, 30, is opposed to the war in Ukraine. His clients include oppositional city council members in St. Petersburg who are demanding Putin’s removal from the presidency. He says that Beresin has a right to request his transfer to an alternative service – a right, he believes, that is guaranteed by the Russian constitution. The constitution, though, hasn’t been the basis for political decisions for some time. Beresin, though, continues to believe in this alternative.
Raised by His Devout Grandmother
The 27-year-old rubs his tired brown eyes with one hand. He says he is only able to sleep for a few hours each night and is constantly smoking. He doesn’t have much else to occupy him. He merely sits around in his barracks in St. Petersburg waiting for his appeals hearing. The court has already rejected his complaint once, back when he was still in the army camp on the Ukrainian border. Now, he wants to lay out his position to the judges himself.
He still holds out hope that everything might take a turn in his favor. Courts in Russia, though, haven’t been independent for quite some time. And if Beresin, as a draftee, is granted the right to perform alternative service, it seems likely that a number of other reservists would be interested in following suit.
Kirill Beresin in St. Petersburg. He is frightened of being sent back to the camp where his commander is waiting for him.Foto: DER SPIEGEL
Beresin responds to questions about his life briefly and with a muted voice. He says it has been rather normal, a quiet life. Until his mobilization, he had a job processing orders in a factory that manufactured doors. He went to the fitness studio and wrote the occasional poem. His boss describes him as a responsible employee who spent much of his spare time caring for his grandmother, with whom he shares a two-room apartment in St. Petersburg.
Beresin says that his grandmother is the most important person in his life. She raised him by herself after his parents died young, with his mother having overdosed on drugs. His grandmother also sent him to religion classes, where he learned the Ten Commandments.
Sent to the Ukrainian Border
"There have to be other paths for patriots to follow," says Beresin. Eight years ago, he completed his military service out of a sense of duty. He was deployed as a driver and was luckily only sent to firearm training once. "I understood at the time that I couldn’t do it," he says. He says he never imagined back then that he might one day actually be sent into war.
On the morning of September 24, Beresin found his draft papers at the door of his apartment. He went with the documents to the military authorities, secure in the belief that he would be able to arrange things in a manner that suited him. But nobody was particularly interested in his pangs of conscience. Police officers shut the door behind him and members of the agency confiscated his passport. A short time later, he was sitting in an army bus in the town of Kamenka, one-and-a-half hours northwest of St. Petersburg, now a soldier in the 138th Motorized Brigade. Four days later, he and 200 other men were transferred to the Belgorod region on the Ukrainian border.
Marina Zyganowa and Kirill Beresin on the grounds of the barracks before he was sent by train to join his unit.Foto: Marina Zyganowa
Marina Zyganova, a friend of his just barely managed on that day to obtain warm clothes and a sleeping bag for Beresin. She is also the one who found him a lawyer prepared to defend him. Military proceedings can be touchy, and it doesn’t take much to be accused of wanting to discredit the army.
Zyganova, 43, convinced him to stand up for his rights. The balcony of her apartment is piled with sacks of olive-green helmets. Her husband comes from a military family, and he supports tank brigades in Luhansk with military equipment. Zyganova says that she stays away from politics and that she is unable to really assess the "special operation" because of all the different reports about it. How, though, can it be that she supports the troops on the one hand, but is, on the other, trying to assist her friend with his efforts to avoid being sent to the front?
She says that her primary concern is helping others. When it comes to her friend, she says, it is a question of fairness. "Kirill wouldn’t even kill an animal. He simply isn’t suitable for war. He would be killed immediately. Who would benefit from that? Certainly not our country," she says. Soldiers should be sent to Ukraine, she says, who have the appropriate training and experience.
Constant Insults and Threats
Kirill Beresin in his lawyer's office in St. PetersburgFoto: DER SPIEGEL
In the camp at the Ukrainian border, Beresin was forced to go before the others and tell them that he didn’t want to fight. He applied to his commander to be transferred into an alternative service, but it was rejected. Instead, the commander berated Beresin as "scum" and accused him of being a "Ukrainian agent." Beresin says that the commander even stuck his balled fist in front of his face and threatened to hit him. "Why do normal boys have to die while you, filthy asshole, are allowed to live? We will throw you into a hole," he says the commander yelled at him.
In the office of his lawyer, Beresin says that there was no enthusiasm for the war among the conscripts at the army camp. He repeatedly rubs his hands on his jeans. The reservists, he says, did their best to put their affairs in order. "Mostly, it had to do with money: mortgages that had to be paid off back home or the money that the army pays us."
Escape by Taxi
When the court rejected his application in the first instance, Beresin considered committing suicide. He says reluctantly that he has long been suffering from depression. He says he watched as another conscript, who should have been ineligible for service because of his eyes, was nevertheless sent to the front. None of the soldiers in his camp, he says, were subjected to a medical examination prior to deployment. Nor was Beresin.
The pressure on him became greater and greater, says Beresin. Almost all of the soldiers had already been sent to the front, but Beresin’s commander and his officers continually harassed him. His commander, Beresin says, frequently smelled of alcohol. Beresin decided to leave his unit before he could be brought to the front against his will.
Kirill Beresin with his lawyer Nikifor Ivanov in St. Petersburg: The lawyer says that his client has a right to perform alternative service according to the constitution.Foto: DER SPIEGEL
After a bit of research, he realized that if he was able to make it back to St. Petersburg within two days and report to the military authorities there, he would not be classified as a deserter. Saying that he wanted to go buy something, he left the camp and found a taxi driver who was willing to drive him back to St. Petersburg for 35,000 rubles, the equivalent of 560 euros. It was almost his entire savings.
Back home, Beresin filed a complaint against his aggressive commander in the presence of his lawyer. Ivanov learned that other soldiers had also accused the lieutenant of overreaching.
It’s now Tuesday earlier this week and Beresin finally has his opportunity to speak before the municipal court in St. Petersburg. He’s sitting up straight in Room 65 next to his lawyer, his thumbs twiddling unstoppably, his statement lying within reach. Two seats away, the representative from the military authority is tapping messages into her mobile phone.
Beresin recites his concerns to the court, reading each of the lines from his sheet of paper. But he only does so after the judge clears the courtroom of observers. The military authority representative claims that the hearing would be dealing with state secrets.
The court delivers the verdict after just an hour. The judge rejects Beresin’s petition and orders that he must remain in the army. Later, it comes out that his unit erroneously classified him as a deserter, because one military agency doesn’t know what the other is doing.
On the way out of the St. Petersburg municipal court, Beresin is having trouble breathing calmly. "I don’t want to go back to the camp. The commander is going to kill me." He says he hasn’t done anything wrong and has broken no laws, but still finds himself confronting an impossible choice: Prison or death.
Marina Zyganova, his friend, is trying to give him courage: "You have to fight! Don’t give up!" Beresin shakes his head: "I’m just a piece of meat that they can do with what they want"
In the evening after the court decision, military police pick up Beresin in a bus with darkened windows. He had made one last effort to contact the unit where he once performed his military service to ask if they could help him get transferred to a different division.
But the bus takes Beresin to Kamenka, back to the barracks. Soon, he will be sent from there toward Ukraine. Beresin’s only hope is that the general staff will transfer him before his deployment – far away from the front and his commander.