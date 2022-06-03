The same applies to the bridges destroyed by Russian missiles or Ukrainian blasts. "We fill in a temporary crossing in three, five or seven days," Tymoshenko says, "but there are few real new buildings."

But even the military doesn't know when major reconstruction efforts can commence. "The danger for Kharkiv is far from over," says an officer who played a leading role in defending the city and its surroundings. "If the Russians have made progress in the Donbas, then they will continue the war elsewhere."

It is the sober insight of a man who speaks proudly of his own troops and contemptuously of the enemy. He calls the Russians "an army of posers." He says they planned to surround Kharkiv and then advance toward the Dnipro, heading south. "They thought we were going to be like a wall in front of them. But we were smarter." Although outnumbered, he says, the defenders succeeded in compensating with mobile groups and disorienting attacks from the flanks and behind the lines. The officer says the heaviest fighting took place in and around Mala Rohan, a village located to the east of Kharkiv. "We captured 200 Russians there."

The road to Mala Rohan passes Ukrainian army roadblocks. The war has left plenty of traces in the village. A crashed Russian helicopter, shot-up tanks, destroyed Russian positions, the smell of decomposition lingering over them. Russian rocket launchers fired at the outskirts of Kharkiv from here. The bodies of Russian soldiers are still being discovered in Mala Rohan, where they have been lying since the end of March. The locals buried one in a bomb crater, and an excavator is now lifting his body out. A brown bundle hangs from the excavator shovel. "Now the ghost is gone," says a neighbor.