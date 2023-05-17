A World In-Between

In Korla, Uyghur music resounds from a park near the river, a strong rhythm, a languished female voice. Men spread their arms, snap their fingers as they spin around. As is common everywhere in China, local residents have gathered in the evening to dance together. This isn’t a show for tourists. In the moderately attractive Korla, there are practically none.

Three young Uyghur men want to talk, they are curious and clearly did not expect to meet a German here. Did we come to Xinjiang by plane? Do we like the food here? Their carefree attitude suggests that they’re not worried about getting into trouble if they’re seen with us.

One of them works in a meat factory and reports that he skins 30 sheep each day. Another is a police officer and describes his job by saying: "I arrest the bad guys – drunks who start fights."

Most of all, though, he wants to talk about his girlfriend, who he has been dating for three years, and about their upcoming wedding. We see at least five or six Uyghur wedding parties on our trip – the creation of new families and new beginnings.

The three men want to take us to a place across the river where more people gather to dance. On the way there, the butcher runs across a vending machine and wants to buy some water. We continue our stroll. But when he doesn’t reappear after a few minutes, his friend goes to find him. He doesn’t come back either. The policeman also suddenly disappears without saying goodbye.