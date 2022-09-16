There is also a link here with the sanctions. O'Brien says that when it comes to high tech, dual-use technology, "it is very hard for Russia to obtain enough of that at a price that's predictable and through channels that are predictable." Moscow is now forced to replace military equipment with inferior parts from the electronics market, he says. "That's, you know, great DIY," the diplomat scoffs, "but not a way to run a modern armed conflict."

Both NATO and the British government are reporting that Russia is increasingly turning to Iranian combat drones. "Russia is almost certainly increasingly sourcing weaponry from other heavily sanctioned states like Iran and North Korea as its own stocks dwindle," the British Defense Ministry tweeted on Sept. 14. Moscow had just procured artillery ammunition on a large scale from North Korea – again, not exactly precision ordinance.

Is Russia Finding Alternative Sources?

The Russian economy's hopes of switching to alternative suppliers from Asia in civilian sectors have not been fulfilled. Unlike in the past, Taiwan, Japan and South Korea have all supported the sanctions against Russia this time around. Even China is exporting less goods to Russia than before the war, as are India, Brazil and Vietnam. This, too, can be seen by the data from the Bank of Finland. In Moscow, official trade statistics are now classified information.

As such, the Kremlin is relying on "parallel imports," the import of goods through a third country without the consent of the original seller. But such gray market imports "usually aren't suitable for large-scale serial production," says Moscow economist Kulbaka. Suppliers are always exposed to the risk of becoming targets of "secondary sanctions" by the West themselves, he says, and have little interest in large-scale supplies and long-term contracts. As a result, the Chinese credit card provider UnionPay has already all but discontinued its service in Russia.

What Role Does the Strong Ruble Play?

The Russian currency initially depreciated drastically at the end of February. Following intervention by the central bank, it stabilized again – and it has recently been even stronger than before the onset of the crisis. The ruble exchange rate is an important factor in reassuring the country's own population, which has been accustomed to regularly checking the ubiquitous exchange rate signs of currency exchange offices and banks since the turmoil of the 1990s. A strong ruble is seen by many Russians, falsely, as proof that sanctions can't harm their country.