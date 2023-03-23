The Unwanted Georgians Don't Always Roll Out Welcome Mat for Russian Exiles

The line dividing Russian-occupied South Ossetia from the rest of Georgia is around 400 kilometers long. Much of it is forested and hilly, and it runs through several dozen villages, some of which are claimed by both parties. Village residents are repeatedly apprehended and imprisoned by the Russians because they unknowingly crossed into territory claimed by the Russians. Katsarava refers to them as "kidnappings," and says they primarily have a single goal: "The Russians want to stir up fear and depopulate the border line.” Katsarava wants to prevent that.

He says he has wanted to defend his country ever since he was 12 years old. On April 9, 1989, he was watching as an anti-Soviet demonstration in Tbilisi was brutally put down by Soviet soldiers. At least 20 protesters were killed in that incident, and hundreds injured, some of them severely. The "feeling of terror" has never left Katsarava, and it grew with the occupations of South Ossetia and Abkhazia. When Katsarava read on Facebook in 2017 that Russia had retaken the Georgian part of a village on the demarcation line, he organized a group of volunteers for defense.

Since then, Katsarava and the 10 people still with him patrol the demarcation line almost every day. They frequently set out at nighttime, he says, and fly drones over the area during the day. He and his team also deliver food to villagers. Still, they can’t really do anything aside from document movements along the border. "I am constantly in danger of getting kidnapped," he says, and he believes the situation has become even more difficult due to the influx of Russian exiles. He, too, believes that some of those who arrived with the second wave are "sleepers," who could be activated for operations at any time.