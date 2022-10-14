The Violent Mullahs Unrest in Iran Sends Waves of Uncertainty Across the Region

Iran isn’t just any old country in the Middle East. Its geo-political importance outstrips that of almost all of its neighbors. As the largest and most important Shiite country, Iran and the Sunni-led Saudi Arabia are the two strongest regional powers. Tehran’s confessional allies stretch from Syria to Bahrain and from the Hezbollah in Lebanon to the Houthi rebels in Yemen. The country also provides shelter to millions of refugees and migrants, and the fact that it lies at the intersection of international smuggling corridors gives the regime significant blackmailing leverage, as does its increasingly tight relations with China and Russia.

Most of all, though, Iran is home to a nuclear program, the military dimensions of which only became clear in the early 2000s. After years of negotiations with the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council along with Germany and the European Union, Tehran agreed in 2015 to place its nuclear facilities under the oversight of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). But in 2018, the U.S. administration of Donald Trump backed out of the deal. Since then, Iran has been working on new centrifuges and concerns are again growing about a nuclear arms race in the Middle East. Along with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the tensions surrounding Taiwan and the North Korean nuclear program, Iran is one of the most dangerous crises of the present day.

But what do the protests mean for Iran and its turbulent neighborhood? Could they – following the failed student uprising of 1999, the Green Movement of 2009 and the violently crushed protests of 2017/2018 and 2019 – finally herald the end of the Islamist regime? Similar to the situation in Ukraine, Western governments find themselves in a position of weighing any reaction to the Iranian protests against the significant geopolitical risks such a response might entail.