The "Vulkan Files" A Look Inside Putin's Secret Plans for Cyber-Warfare

Ranelagh is a prosperous suburb in southern Dublin full of lovely pubs and trendy restaurants with names like Butcher Grill and Firebyrd. Foreign embassies have found quarters in Victorian villas, while smaller brick houses with white window frames are frequently occupied by employees of Google, IBM and Meta – the headquarters of which are only a few minutes away.

Sergey N. lives in one of these homes, a 35-year-old who seems younger when he opens the door. Sergey N.’s commute is also manageable, with less than a 30-minute drive to Amazon Web Services (AWS), a subsidiary of Amazon with $80 billion in annual revenues thanks to being the world’s largest provider of cloud computing. A huge number of the largest companies in the world store their information, or even much of their IT needs, with AWS, including Netflix, Vodafone, NASA, the U.S. Navy and most of the companies listed on Germany’s blue-chip stock index DAX, from Allianz to Volkswagen. A huge portion of the global internet runs though AWS servers – as does Ukrainian government information.

Sergey N. is a "senior software development engineer.” To get the job, he no doubt had to go through numerous selection rounds. Amazon can take its pick of the best programmers in the world, and Sergey N. has plenty of experience: He held a leadership position at Vulkan as chief developer.

AWS apparently hired him in 2018, long before the invasion – at a time when it seemed completely unproblematic to hire experts from Russian IT companies. Particularly from those like Vulkan that seemed so inconspicuous. A company PR film notes that employees of Vulkan can "change the world for the better.” It currently employs 135 people.

For the seven years Sergey N. worked there, though, changing the world for the better wasn’t apparently a priority. Among the projects he worked on was a system called "Scan-V,” a software program that IT security experts and several Western intelligence agencies believe is "offensive” in nature. In other words, it can be used to attack other countries through the internet.

That is one of the things we hope to discuss with Sergey N. when he opens the door. "We are journalists from DER SPIEGEL and we are working on a story about a company named Vulkan. You worked for that company. Could we ask you a few questions?”

Sergey N. seems taken aback, and the expression on his face is a mixture of fear and confusion. He doesn’t want to answer any questions.

"Do you know about the system 'Scan-V?’” His eyes widen in apparent shock. "No, sorry.” He then shuts the door.

Reporters around Europe knocking on the doors of dozens of former Vulkan employees had similar experiences. Most of them didn’t want to talk about their former employer. It remains unclear whether that reticence is due to fear of reprisals or out of concern that their cover could be blown.

The example of Sergey N. raises a number of disturbing questions. What is a Russian cyberwar specialist doing in a company that takes care of the IT needs of hundreds of leading companies, the infrastructure of which is one of the pillars of the global internet? Did AWS not know what Sergey N. had worked on in Russia? Or did it not want to know? One leaked document from June 2019 includes comments signed in his name – at a time when he says he was already working for AWS. When approached for comment, the U.S. based company said only that the security of its customers’ data is its highest priority.