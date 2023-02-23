According to information obtained by DER SPIEGEL, the drones are delivered to Russian forces by Chinese-controlled import-export companies via the United Arab Emirates. People familiar with the analyses of these deals say that evidence exists indicating that Russian forces have in fact deployed such drones to conduct reconnaissance along the front in Ukraine.

This could be one reason that both German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock addressed the issue of possible military support from Beijing for Moscow in conversations with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang at the Munich Security Conference. "I said clearly in my last conversation with representatives of China that this cannot be accepted," the chancellor said on the political talk show "Maybrit Illner" on public broadcaster ZDF.

Sources told DER SPIEGEL that Wang reacted coolly when confronted by the Germans. He reportedly said that China is playing by the rules.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry also denied weapons deliveries to Russia, without addressing the specific allegations. "It is a known fact that NATO countries, including the U.S., are the biggest source of weaponry for the battlefield in Ukraine, yet they keep claiming that China may be supplying weapons to Russia," a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in a statement to DER SPIEGEL issued through the Chinese Embassy in Berlin. "This is a familiar trick used and exposed soon after the Ukraine crisis broke out. … We urge NATO to quit groundless speculation and smears against China on the Ukraine issue."