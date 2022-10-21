The regime’s response came after two or three days. Security personnel rode toward the demonstrators on motorcycles, Kaveh and Mina among them, and struck everyone they could reach. Older people were also beaten, as were teenagers and children. Kaveh says they saw one man who had been beaten in his car, his brain splashed on the glovebox and blood dripping onto the asphalt.

One evening, police went after the couple on a bridge, with drones filming from above. "We know who you are. We will come get you at your homes at night." That was their message. "But we didn’t give up," says Mina. "We fled into the small streets of the nearby neighborhood."

Since then, their protest has resembled urban warfare. They sneak through the city streets, changing their clothes several times each day and with a constant eye to escape routes – which always involve just barely avoiding the regime’s minions.

What began in the Kurdish region quickly expanded to the capital and then to towns and cities across the country and throughout all of society – women and men, poor and rich, young and old, Muslim women, homosexuals.

Baran, for example, a young artist who likes reading history and who said over the phone that she has been waiting for a moment like this one for several years. For the first time, she says, she has joined protests with her entire family; for the first time, men have thrown their support behind the women. The fear has switched sides, she says: "We can sense that the regime is growing fearful."

Then there is the homemaker from Tehran who no longer dares to protest on the street after being shot in the leg by security during one demonstration. But she continues doing what she can from her home. "Every night at 9 p.m., we go to our window or onto the roof and sing," she says over the phone. "Everyone knows," she says, that 9 p.m. is the time for protesting. In some Telegram channels, merely posting the number 9 is enough. It means: "Turn out, sing, and don’t forget to wish death on Khamenei at 9 p.m."

Sahel is another, a feminist from Rasht in northern Iran who was hit in the back by eight shotgun pellets right at the beginning of the protests. Fearful of the regime’s henchmen, she received treatment at home from friends. Now, she is back at it. In a series of voice messages, Sahel recounts in her soft voice what she has experienced and describes how demonstrators who have never before taken to the streets are now learning how to build barricades. They are, she says, watching videos from Hong Kong to learn from the resistance movement there.

Nono, a non-binary person from Gilan Province in northern Iran, has been taking part in the protests from the very first day. "I am dreaming of a future in Iran in which nobody is discriminated against and where people are free to decide what they want to do and who they want to be," Nono says in a voice message.

Armin is a student from Shiraz who took part in the protests against high food prices back in 2019. That year, the regime killed hundreds of people within just a few days, after which, says Armin, it was clear that not even the so-called reformers within the ruling apparatus could be counted on. "We backed down that time,” says Armin. But everything is different this time around. "Now, we have hope.” The protests, he says, will continue until the regime collapses.

Mehdi, a 43-year-old father of a teenager, gets in touch via email. He has been demonstrating since the very first calls for protest went out, he says, adding that he has been filled with loathing for the regime for years because of its corruption and because they suffocate the populace. "We are reminded almost every week that this dictatorial regime robs us of the chance to lead normal lives.”

Mehdi says that the murder of women and girls by the morality police triggered this uprising. But in the future, he adds, there will be hundreds of additional reasons for Iran’s citizens to take to the streets. All you have to do, he says, is listen to the song by Shervin Hajipour.

Shervin Hajipour composed what is essentially the anthem for the recent protests. His song with the famous lyric "baraye," ("for") has been clicked on 40 million times on Instagram. The lyrics are made up of tweets about the protests expressing the desire of Iranians for a better life and their yearning for freedom and joy. He sings about the intellectuals imprisoned in Iran, collapsed buildings and polluted air. It is a raw, painful song – but really, it is a scream of outrage.

Hajipour was imprisoned for the song, but then released on bail. He was forced to apologize on his Instagram account for the political instrumentalization of the song – in response to which users proposed adding "coerced Instagram stories" to the lyrics.

How does Mehdi show that he is unhappy with life under the regime? "I write protest posts on social media. I sing from the windows of my home." Younger people are more courageous, he writes in admiration, going out on the streets and calling for the death of the dictator. "This protest is much stronger than anything I’ve seen in the last 20 or 30 years."

Three things are important to keep the revolt going, he says: Keeping people’s hope alive and strengthening their will to resist; free access to the internet; and the support of various groups in society – including oil industry workers, teachers and university professors, businesspeople and, of course, Iranians in exile who are in contact with foreign governments.

The rebels on the streets of Iran are facing off against a regime that has spent decades developing a highly efficient system for controlling and oppressing the populace. A key part of that apparatus is the Gasht e-Ershad, the morality police that is suspected of having killed Amini. The Gasht e-Erhad is a special unit attached to the normal police force and includes thousands of officers, some of whom are women. They are considered to be the enforcers for the regime and its interpretation of shariah law. That means that members of the unit are charged with ensuring that Islamic morals and precepts are upheld and with arresting people, mostly women, whose clothing is considered to be inappropriate.

What makes the morality police so important for the regime’s survival is that they represent a clear distinction to the previous regime of Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi. Revolutionary leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini hoped that the Islamic revolution of 1978/1979 would bring the period of secularism to an end, once and for all. Iran, to be sure, was ruled by a dictatorship before Khomeini grabbed power, but there were laws on the books protecting the rights of women. It wasn’t uncommon to see Iranian women wearing miniskirts on the streets of Tehran. Just a few months after the founding of the Islamic Republic, these laws were suspended. For Khomeini, women not wearing a hijab were "naked."

The obligatory hijab and societal control over the bodies of women was and continues to be a key element of the mullah regime’s identity. "If you take that away from them, what else do they have?" asks the Iranian-American author Roya Hakakian, who is also Jewish.