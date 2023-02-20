Growing Bitterness

A tank commander writes back from the center of Bakhmut who several weeks earlier had happily written that he had received a refurbished, decades-old T-64 tank. Prior to that, he said, he had been using a training tank that belonged to Kharkiv university. When asked whether he is dreaming of being assigned a Leopard 2 from Germany, he responds with a surprising no. "I just want to survive the coming weeks. How will a tank that might arrive in half a year help me? Especially if I don’t even know if the electronics will remain stable or whether it will break down under fire? I need simple things, but I need them now: night-vision capability, an infrared camera and more powerful target sights!"

His viewpoint is more the exception than the rule, with other Ukrainian fighters urgently hoping for more and newer tanks and guns. But a certain bitterness can sometimes be heard regarding the lack of understanding even from allied countries. Many in the West, they say, don’t understand that cannon barrels need to be swapped out after a few weeks of constant use. That vehicles get hit by enemy fire and that they run out of ammunition. That they lose drones every day. And, especially, people.

On a rise next to the M3 highway northwest of Bakhmut, military vehicles are backed up on this recent Monday morning. "The Russians could now target this road from the next hill," says Dmitriy, an engineer who is waiting for his commander to hand a Mitsubishi pickup over to him. "The last one was shot up yesterday when we were trying to recover our wounded." He is part of the Territorial Defense Forces, the units which were assembled from volunteers at the beginning of the war to defend the homeland. For quite some time now, though, they have been fighting everywhere in the country just like the regular army, except they aren’t as well equipped. "We started with 90 people, and were still 55 strong when we arrived in Bakhmut. Now, there are 30 of us." The others are wounded, dead or went deaf from explosions and lost their nerves. "In positions at the front, we have switched from three to two shifts."