Thwarting Putin The Ukrainian Economy Just Keeps On Going

The war has mobilized the entirety of Ukrainian civil society, including the economy. According to a survey conducted by the international consulting giant Deloitte, more than half of Ukrainians are donating to the military. Furthermore, 56 percent of companies in Ukraine send money to the troops, while 40 percent provide in-kind donations, according to the European Business Association (EBA). Putin had been hoping to decimate the economy of his neighboring country with targeted strikes on its most vulnerable spots, but it looks as though he may have underestimated the Ukrainian people.

People like Yuri Yakovlev, for example. Right at the beginning of the invasion, the Russians devastated the 61-year-old’s lifework, advancing on the small airfield near Kyiv that Yakovlev’s company used. Called Aeroprakt, the firm builds ultralight aircraft, producing nine of them per month for customers around the world – before the war. The hangar was fired on by the Russians and the roof collapsed. It was only with a bit of luck and derring-do that he was he able to salvage important tools and blueprints. A short time later, the Russians finished the job, essentially pulverizing what was left, says Yakovlev. He initially brought the material he had salvaged to his company’s Polish branch so that he could at least continue maintaining and repairing the aircraft of his Western customers.

Going Nowhere

The Ukrainian is a legend in aviation circles. Over the past decades, he has sold over 1,000 aircraft around the world, having learned the trade at the Soviet airplane manufacturer Antonov. Despondency and fear are not characteristics that anyone would associate with him. In Poland, he first reestablished the production of replacement parts before then contacting his distributors and promising that he would soon resume aircraft production. In April, he returned to the aviation tradeshow AERO in Friedrichshafen. The message was clear: Yakovlev and Aeroprakt aren’t going anywhere.

Now, twelve months after the beginning of the war, he has cleaned up much of the detritus left behind by the Russian shelling of the airstrip near Kyiv. His company’s workforce is unfortunately quite a bit smaller than it used to be, he says, with a number of his younger workers now fighting at the front. Still, Aeroprakt is again churning out planes. "Nine per month," says Yakovlev, the same output as before the war.

There are a lot of similar stories in Ukraine of companies carrying on in the face of hardship. At the very top of the pecking order, there are the board members of the National Bank of Ukraine, who rush down into their underground shelter when the air-raid sirens go off. From their four-square-meter bunker, they then continue discussions with the International Monetary Fund over billions in aid for the country.

But there are plenty of tales of heroism at the opposite end of the pecking order as well – such as the repair crews working for the state energy supplier Ukrenergo. After months of constant work, they have amassed so much experience that they are now able to repair damaged facilities "four times quicker than last fall," as the head of Ukrenergo says. Indeed, he adds, they are now as fast at repairing as the Russians are at destroying, "and sometimes even faster."

The Ukrainians have managed to put the brakes on their country’s economic freefall. Last summer, the World Bank forecast that Ukraine's gross domestic product would collapse by 45.1 percent in 2022. In actuality, the drop is likely to have been around 30 percent by the end of last year – which is still catastrophic. But experts with the German Economic Team, which has provided consulting services to Ukraine on behalf of the government in Berlin for many years, believe that 2023 may see slight economic growth of 1.8 percent.

Will that be enough? Steel production in Ukraine, which used to be one of the backbones of the country’s economy, has plunged by 85 percent. Because Russian troops have occupied steel factories in eastern Ukraine, in addition to destroying the vast Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, nationwide production fell from 60,000 tons per day to just 10,000 tons. Unemployment has tripled to an estimated 30 percent, despite the fact that hundreds of thousands of men have been drafted into the military since the beginning of the war.