Tough Questions for the West Should We Work with the Taliban or Allow People To Starve?

The Taliban surely know that such an approach will not deliver what they are dependent on: foreign investment and the recognition of their state by the international community. To prevent losing its last vestige of credibility, the Taliban leadership must come across as moderate to the outside world; but inside, it must govern more authoritatively to ensure it doesn't lose power. It's possible the emirate will soon become a pariah again, just as was the case during the first Taliban tenure in the 1990s.

Officially, the Taliban are beholden to a single man, the enigmatic Emir Haibatullah Akhundzada, who seldom shows his face and is almost never seen in public. Only one known photo exists of him, and only a small circle of confidants claims to have met him.

In reality, though, power within the Taliban is divided into two major groups. First, there are the so-called Kandaharis, followers of the religious leader and Taliban co-founder Mullah Baradar from the south, who are considered conservative traditionalists. A subgroup is formed by the disciples of Mullah Yaqoob, the son of the late Mullah Omar, the founder of the Taliban movement. The second, the members of the Haqqani network, are considered to be by far the dominant force. The network, a highly organized guerrilla group, was founded in the early 1970s and remains closely linked to Pakistani intelligence, which has always viewed the Taliban in Afghanistan as a kind of fifth column.

Anas Haqqani, one of group's leaders, agrees to meet in the basement of a guesthouse in the old government district, across the street from one of the many intelligence service offices in the city. "We don't have a perfect government," he says, everything is still "in the beginning stages." He smiles gently. "But at least Kabul is liberated, and there's peace here."

Haqqani is 28 years old. He wears a turban and large glasses that make him look a bit like a professor. He majored in Islamic Studies for eight years at university and hasn't seen too much of the rest of the world, yet he is still regarded as the network's diplomat. He represented the Haqqani faction in talks with the United States in Qatar. He loves soccer and is a fan of FC Bayern Munich, especially of the team's now retired star Bastian Schweinsteiger.