At first glance, 65-year-old Kais Saied does not seem like a typical autocrat, more of a populist devoid of charm. Even before the 2019 presidential elections, he had earned himself the nickname "Robocop" because of his jerky movements and the way he often stares blankly into the middle distance. But the former constitutional lawyer, who had been unknown even to some insiders, has rebuilt the state step by step. When he fired the government and suspended parliament on July 25, 2021, at the peak of the pandemic, many applauded the move. Since then, though, he has essentially ruled by decree.

Instead of taking to the streets in protest, though, most Tunisians have chosen to hunker down. In the second round of parliamentary voting in January, only 11 percent of those eligible to vote actually cast their ballots. "It’s as if the entire society is taking a siesta. It is total political exhaustion," says one diplomat, who asked not to be identified by name.

Sihem Bensedrine has a different explanation for the failure of democracy in the country. Had people listened to her, she says, things would have developed differently. As head of the Truth and Dignity Commission, she was tasked in 2011 with examining and finding a way to come to terms with the atrocities committed by the former regime. But, she says, the "deep state" stood in the way.

Bensedrine, a tiny woman of 73, speaks in a mixture of English, French and Arabic. She was once a journalist and a human rights activist, even spending time in prison during the Ben Ali era before going into exile. She spent some of her time abroad in Hamburg, where she developed a passion for green tea. As she heats water for a fresh pot, she points out to the beach in front of her home in a coastal village northwest of Tunis. "Andalusia on the left, Carthage on the right," she says. In between, a pack of feral dogs trots through the underbrush.

A Suspect of the State

Piano music is playing quietly in the background. It calms her, says Bensedrine. A book by Hanna Arendt lies on the stool next to her. This smart woman knew how dictatorships develop, says Bensedrine: "Just like now in Tunisia. The first thing that happens is that good and evil are reversed." Which explains, she says, why she has also now become the target of an investigation for alleged corruption and falsification – and has been banned from leaving the country. Once a key figure in the country’s attempt to leave dictatorship behind, she has now become a suspect of the state.

The commission she led identified 50,000 victims of the former regime and submitted 173 cases to the judiciary. She also spoke out against the "system of corruption, oppression and dictatorship." She says she went toe-to-toe with people who still wield tremendous power. Indeed, many of those who committed crimes during the Ben Ali regime have received amnesty.