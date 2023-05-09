Turkey at a Crossroads Erdoğan Faces a Real Risk of Losing Election

Erdemir began distancing herself more and more from her parents. When she stopped wearing a headscarf at age 16, she says, it led to a terrible argument in the family. When she turned 18, she moved to Istanbul for her university studies. Today, she works as a translator for a clinic that performs hair transplants. She only has sporadic contact with her parents.

Many other people her age have had experiences similar to Erdemir's. The country is in the middle of a cultural transformation. Even as Turkey has been governed for more than two decades by the Islamic-conservative AKP, a study performed in 2018 by the public opinion pollsters at KONDA found that religious devotion in the country is falling. Whereas 55 percent of survey participants described themselves as religious in 2008, that number had fallen to 51 percent 10 years later.

The generational gap could prove decisive in this election. Those aged 18 to 25 constitute around 12 percent of the electorate, and one survey indicates that only 18 percent of them intend to vote for the AKP.

Erdemir only knows about the time before Erdoğan from her parents' stories. It was an era during which Turkey, following the 1923 founding of the modern republic by Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, was almost continuously governed by the secular elite, who looked down on the strictly religious rural population.

Erdoğan was able to put an end to the rule of the Kemalists. He ensured that devout Muslims were given more rights and more visibility. Headscarf bans at Turkish universities were lifted and a new, conservative middle class developed in the Anatolian heartland.

Many people from the generation of Erdemir's parents and grandparents are still grateful to Erdoğan for these achievements. In their view, he gave them back their dignity. And they are deeply mistrustful of the opposition, in particular Atatürk's Republican People's Party (CHP), which they view as being anti-religious.

Özer Sencar, head of the Turkish public opinion institute Metropoll, says that Erdoğan can still almost blindly rely on the support of almost a third of the Turkish electorate.

Millions of people see Erdoğan as the man who made Turkey strong, a leader who speaks at eye level with rulers like Russian President Vladimir Putin, sells drones around the world and has a say in conflict regions like Syria and Somalia. The AKP's slogan for this election is "The Turkish century."

Many AKP supporters have also seen their standard of living drop in recent years, but they don't blame Erdoğan. Instead, they point the finger at Turkey's purported enemies: the West, the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and the Gülen movement – just as government propaganda has done over the past several years.

For Erdemir and many others of her age, though, the privileges they grew up with are completely normal, and they are more likely to see the disadvantages that come with Erdoğan's regime. In Erdemir's world, Erdoğan has curtailed her rights. In 2013, for example, he violently crushed the protests in and around Gezi Park in Istanbul and, more recently, withdrew Turkey from the European convention for protecting women from violence.

Erdoğan is not only interested in being Turkey's political leader, he also wants to shape the country in accordance with his views. He once promised his followers he would raise a "devout generation." But after more than two decades of AKP rule, it has become clear that urbanization, digitalization and globalization have changed Turkish society to a greater degree than Erdoğanization.

Erdoğan may still dominate Turkey's image in the world, but a generation has grown up under him that is urbane, globally networked and unwilling to be told what to do and think. It is a generation that he doesn't know and doesn't understand.