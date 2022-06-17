For the first time in a month, people are walking through their city again without fear. Russian troops had occupied Trostyanets in northeastern Ukraine for almost four weeks. But the day before, they pulled out of the city, driven out by Ukrainian fighters deploying drones, guns and tanks. What remains is evidence of war crimes committed and plenty of destruction: civilians shot dead, looted stores, half-smashed buildings.

When the residents see what is left of their station with the forecourt, some stand rigidly, others with tears in their eyes, in front of a site of devastation: shot-up wrecks of tanks, torn-up facades. The Russian troops used the ticket-counter building as their headquarters, and empty liquor bottles, piles of excrement and smashed furniture are still lying around.

Down in the basement, where the Russians set up a space for interrogation and torture, there is a large roll of plastic bearing the logo of the local cracker and chocolate factory. The plastic tape was likely used to tie up those who were held in the basement and abused.

At the Trostyanets cemetery, Valentin is standing at the grave of his son Sasha, a 31-year-old railroad employee who had been conducting surveillance on Russian positions for the Ukrainian army. In mid-March, a sniper's bullet struck him in the heart. Sasha is one of at least 132 men and women working for the national railway who have lost their lives since Feb. 24, according to the company. National railway CEO Oleksandr Persovsky estimates that about 20 to 30 percent of them were killed on duty, and the rest were killed at home or at the front.

Under Fire at Kramatorsk Station, April 8