Ukraine's Agriculture Minister on Wheat Exports "We Have To Overcome the Blockade of Our Ports – Immediately"

DER SPIEGEL: There are currently around 25 million tons of grain in Ukrainian silos and storage facilities. What should be done with it?

Solskyi: We need 5 million tons for ourselves. The rest has to go. We do have a storage capacity of 50 million tons, but the main harvest starts in July, and then 70 million tons of winter wheat comes after that.

DER SPIEGEL: What if the farmers are left sitting on the grain?

Solskyi: So far, many have still been able to cover their operating costs, including sowing and fertilizing, from their reserves. According to our forecasts, however, those reserves will be exhausted in July. If the farmers don’t sell anything, they don’t earn anything, and then the farms come to a standstill.