UN Envoy on the Civil War in Sudan "Both Warring Parties Are Still Convinced They Can Win"
Armed combat in Sudan has been ongoing for more than 100 days in a nasty power struggle between two generals who until recently had been allies: The leader of the regular army, Abdul Fattah al-Burhan, and General Mohammed Hamdan Daglo, known as Hemeti, who is the head of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and seized power in a coup in 2021. A dispute arose over the point at which the military should return to civilian control. The fighting broke out because Burhan and Hemeti couldn’t agree on who would be in charge of the army in the future and how RSF would be incorporated into that force.
The heaviest fighting has been raging in Khartoum, the capital city with a population of 5 million. Sexual assaults and looting have become common occurrences and the city has grown unsafe for its residents. More than 3 million people have fled. General Burhan is reportedly holed up at army headquarters, besieged by the RSF. Hemeti, meanwhile, is directing his troops from an unknown hiding place. Volker Perthes, the special representative of the secretary-general of the United Nations for Sudan, has been tasked with finding a way to end the bloodshed.
DER SPIEGEL: Khartoum has declared you to be an undesired person. You are no longer allowed to enter the country and are now working from Kenya. Is there even anything left for you to achieve?
Perthes: As the United Nations, we continue to operate in Sudan and the region, where we are documenting human rights abuses, engaging in regional diplomacy and acting on the Ceasefire Committee with the signatories of the 2020 peace agreement. The army and rebel groups are also involved. The priority remains to stop the fighting, help launch a political process and provide humanitarian assistance.
Volker Perthes, born in 1958, is a German political scientist, Middle East expert and, since 2021, the UN special representative in Sudan, where, he heads the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS). Before moving to Khartoum, the political adviser served as the director of German Institute for International and Security Affairs (SWP), a Berlin-based think tank.
DER SPIEGEL: Are you still in contact with the warring generals?
Perthes: It varies. Sometimes one refuses a call, other times one will call on his own – to refute rumors of his death, for example.
DER SPIEGEL: You appear to be speaking about General Mohammed Hamdan Daglo, known as Hemeti, who was recently reported to have been killed in the fighting. Observers accuse you of having had too much trust in the coup generals even before the fighting broke out and of not having had a strategy of your own.
Perthes: We have spoken with the generals, of course, but also with the opposition and civil society representatives. The two generals at the head of the army and the RSF became the de facto authority in the country after their joint coup in October 2021, becoming president and vice president of the Sovereignty Council. And as the United Nations we naturally talk to those in power. The issues we focused on included curbing violence against demonstrators and encouraging talks between the generals and the representatives of the political parties they overthrew.
General Abdel Fattah Burhan leads the Sudanese army.Foto: Ashraf Shazly / AFP
DER SPIEGEL: How could the situation escalate so quickly?
Perthes: The most difficult, unresolved issue was what a joint command structure might look like. How were the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) led by General Burhan and the Rapid Support Forces led by General Hemeti to be merged into a unified military in the medium term? That integration would have curtailed Hemeti’s power, and that was certainly the main reason for the conflict coming to a head.
General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo (Hemeti), the Rapid Support Forces commanderFoto: Ashraf Shazly / AFP
DER SPIEGEL: What exactly was the problem?
Perthes: In a democratic party, it’s possible to imagine dual leadership, but that's difficult in an army. The RSF is structured like a private army – a militia led by the Daglo family from Darfur. Ultimately, it was about power: For General Hemeti, the prospect of losing control of his troops at some point in the process was a threatening one. It was clear to army leadership that an independent RSF would undermine the principle of a unified national army.
DER SPIEGEL: Did diplomacy ultimately just fail?
Perthes: Diplomacy played its role – we came up with creative proposals and questioned the red lines of the conflicting parties. It included talk about timelines, about guarantees and also about examples from other countries where the integration of two armed forces has taken place. We, the international partners, and, above all, civilian Sudanese actors sought deescalation right up to the very end. Indeed, a committee of generals from both fighting forces was supposed to meet on the morning of Saturday, April 15. But the meeting never took place.
DER SPIEGEL: So the outbreak of violence couldn’t have been prevented?
Perthes: Of course it could have. But the parties to the conflict lacked the political will to do so, and local and international partners also assessed the situation less critically than we did. There was no red phone, no provisions to quickly patch things up if something went wrong. We don’t know who fired the first shot in the end. There is some evidence to suggest that provocateurs were involved. The RSF were much better prepared and immediately took control of most of the capital in the first few days. Apparently, even army chief Burhan was taken by surprise at his residence; several of his bodyguards were killed in an attack on the site.
DER SPIEGEL: Where does the situation now stand, three months later?
Perthes: More than 100 days after the outbreak of war, both warring parties remain convinced that they can win militarily. There is ethnic cleansing, looting and rape; over 3 million people have fled, with over 600,000 of them leaving the country.
DER SPIEGEL: Is rape a weapon of war now in Sudan?
Perthes: It is the behavior of fighters who consider what they have conquered to be their property. The RSF commanders, in particular, have done little to deter their soldiers and allies from attacking civilians. But that’s the commanders' responsibility. Rape isn't "collateral damage," it’s a crime.
DER SPIEGEL: Is there an end in sight?
Perthes: The war can still be stopped by the two military leaders. But it could also expand. The task now is to prevent the fighting between the two military groups from turning into a civil war based on ethnicity or ideology. International and regional actors must work together to urge the warring parties to end the fighting – and refrain from bolstering their respective favorites militarily.