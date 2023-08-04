UN Envoy on the Civil War in Sudan "Both Warring Parties Are Still Convinced They Can Win"

DER SPIEGEL: Are you still in contact with the warring generals?

Perthes: It varies. Sometimes one refuses a call, other times one will call on his own – to refute rumors of his death, for example.

DER SPIEGEL: You appear to be speaking about General Mohammed Hamdan Daglo, known as Hemeti, who was recently reported to have been killed in the fighting. Observers accuse you of having had too much trust in the coup generals even before the fighting broke out and of not having had a strategy of your own.

Perthes: We have spoken with the generals, of course, but also with the opposition and civil society representatives. The two generals at the head of the army and the RSF became the de facto authority in the country after their joint coup in October 2021, becoming president and vice president of the Sovereignty Council. And as the United Nations we naturally talk to those in power. The issues we focused on included curbing violence against demonstrators and encouraging talks between the generals and the representatives of the political parties they overthrew.