DER SPIEGEL: What does Putin's move mean for Ukraine?

Fix: It poses new risks for Ukraine and the West. Ukraine must be prepared for the war to drag on. The West's hope of eventually reaching a negotiated settlement with Putin has now receded even further into the distance.

DER SPIEGEL: To what extent will Russia's partial mobilization change the balance of power on the battlefield?

Fix: The Russian defense minister has announced that 300,000 reservists will be called up for military service. That's a high number, and we'll see if he can really achieve it. The decree issued for this purpose mentions quotas to be set for different regions. There will not be 300,000 troops deployed to Ukraine at once – the mobilization will only be felt in the medium term. It will not remedy the structural weaknesses that the Russian army has shown in recent months.