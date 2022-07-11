Vladimir Putin and the G-7 Can You Speak To a War Criminal?

Outside of parliament, in the foreign and security policy community, the debate has already advanced. Some there are openly advocating direct talks with Russia. "We must seek contact with Moscow, if only to protect our own security," says Wolfgang Richter, a retired colonel and researcher at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs (SWP) in Berlin. He notes that the risk of military incidents is "very high" on the long NATO borders with Russia and Belarus, where many solders are facing each other. "This necessitates exchanges on security issues with Russia," he says. "You have to talk and keep military contacts to prevent or de-escalate incidents. We can't make that dependent on whether or not Putin is still in office."

One retired soldier asserts that "the pressure will increase to feel out when a cease-fire will be possible. And that has to be negotiated." It's clear, he says, that Ukraine's independence as a state cannot be at stake. "In contrast, Ukraine's neutrality with realistic security guarantees could be an option worthy of consideration." Richter adds: "It may be painful, but you have to accept that the other side also has security interests. And then you have to see if compromises are possible."

Thorsten Benner, director of the Global Public Policy Institute in Berlin, believes the situation has reached a critical point. Talks must "be guided by two principles," he says: "Ukraine must decide. And Germany must not try to go it on its own. The biggest danger is that we now come up with our own plan again. That already failed in Minsk, even though the intentions were good."

Sharing a Stage with Putin?

Another, very special date, is also inching ever closer.

In June, when the chancellor welcomed the U.S. president and other G-7 leaders at Schloss Elmau in Bavaria, news broke that Vladimir Putin had accepted Indonesia's invitation to attend the G-20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, in November.

Sharing a stage with Putin? Not everyone at Schloss Almau was convinced that it still makes sense to attend the G-20 in Bali considering that development. According to reports, the two Germans in particular, Chancellor Scholz and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, pushed for a unified line. It goes: We accept the challenge.

Von der Leyen said it is important to "tell Putin to his face what we think of him." Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi did claim that Indonesian President Joko Widodo had ruled out physical attendance by the Russian president – but who knows what else will happen between now and November? "Viewed from today," Chancellor Scholz said at the G-7 in Elmau, "the decision of the states that gathered here would be that they go there." Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had already previously agreed to attend the G-20 summit.