"We Are Moving Backwards" A New "Underground Railroad" in U.S. Amid Draconian Abortion Laws

That summer 56 years ago, the summer she had her abortion, she had just finished her freshman year at Connecticut College for Women and was spending the semester break with her family in Marblehead and waiting tables to earn a bit of money.

Because her period was overdue, she went to see a gynecologist for the first time in her life. Her parents – a prosperous mother with an alcohol problem and an engineer father who didn’t talk much – never spoke with her about sex. And contraception outside of wedlock was still illegal in the U.S. at the time. Harriett used an assumed name at the practice and then called later using a payphone to get the result of her pregnancy test. It was positive.

In the mid-1960s, the first U.S. states started to loosen their abortion bans, places like California and Colorado. But Massachusetts, where she was from, and Connecticut, where she was going to school, were not among them.

But she didn’t want to become a mother yet, and didn’t want to get married at 19 as her sister had after an unplanned pregnancy. She wanted to continue her studies and earn her degree. "I didn’t really feel ashamed, I just felt desperate," she says. She wanted an abortion, even if it was illegal.

Magee climbed into the black limousine. She recalls that six or seven women were already inside, sitting in silence. What lay ahead, she says, "scared the shit out of us." The car stopped in front of a motel and the women were led into a suite. The room with the couch and television was the waiting area, and the examination table was in the other room. A cartoon was showing on the television, she still remembers that quite clearly. "The TV was blaring to make sure that no one in the motel could hear what was going on."