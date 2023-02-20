Vladimir Putin declares war on Ukraine in a video message. However, he doesn't call it war, but rather a"special military operation." It sounds cleaner, more manageable. The Russian president looks as though he hasn't left his desk since his previous speech on the Donbas. The same dark suit, the same dark red tie, even the way he positions his hands is the same as it was on Monday. Putin cites the protection of the residents of the Donbas from an alleged "genocide" as the goal. "To this end, we will seek to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine," he adds. To "de-Nazify" meaning: Putin isn't only targeting the Donbas – he's targeting the capital city of Kyiv and aiming for the overthrow of the Ukrainian government.

The Kharkiv region, after 5 p.m.

The war has also started for Brigade Commander Fedosenko. At 4 a.m., he heard two big explosions. A Russian missile has struck the warehouse of artillery ammunition that was previously cleared out; a second attack has hit the military airport of Chuhuiv. An hour later, his battalion commanders report that the Russians have crossed the border. Army head Valeriy Zaluzhny calls and Fedosenko gives him a report. "Make the decisions. You know everything. Fight!" Zaluzhny tells him. Of all the brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Fedosenko says proudly, his was the first to take up the fight.

Snake Island, early morning

As the fog lifts, Kruchok and his comrades see two warships a few kilometers away: the Vasily Bykov patrol ship and the guided missile cruiser Moskva, the almost 200-meter-long flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. An hour later, the Russians address their first radio message to the defenders of Snake Island. They offer to allow the soldiers to transfer to the service of the Russian army. Kruchok calls his mother Olha in the village in western Ukraine from the base a little later. "Mom, the war has begun,"he shouts. She doesn't believe him. "Turn on the TV," Kruchok tells her.

Kyiv, 5:30 a.m.

Oleksiy Danilov, Zelenskyy's top security adviser, enters his boss' office. Zelenskyy, wearing a white shirt, says: "Well then! We will just fight." One by one, other members of the National Security and Defense Council arrive. A state of war has yet to be declared. While still in the car, Danilov telephoned with the speaker of the parliament to arrange a meeting of the Rada.

Zhytomyr, Central Ukraine, 5:30 a.m.

Ambassador Feldhusen and her convoy have stopped for a break in Zhytomyr, about two hours by car to the west of Kyiv. Her military attaché reports that a cruise missile has just flown over the hotel, part of the Russian attack an airbase near the city. An hour later, the convoy of German diplomats continues west toward the Polish border.

The Russian-Ukrainian border, early morning

Russian military doctor Sergey's ambulance and its convoy have driven for hours up and down a border fence. The idea is to intimidate the Ukrainians. As dawn breaks, Sergey spots the outlines of tanks on the other side of the fence: "They were ours, they were already over there." Suddenly, a few armored personnel carriers break away from his convoy and steamroll the border fence. Sergey's ambulance also rumbles over what is left of the border structure. Later, Sergey recalls what he thought at the moment: This is the first time I have been out of Russia.

Hostomel airfield, 6.30 a.m.

When Sasha, 40, combat name "Krava," arrives at his unit's post, a cruise missile has just hit the base located right next to Hostomel's Antonov airfield. Krava is an instructor with the 4th Rapid Reaction Brigade, an elite National Guard unit.

What Krava doesn't know is that Hostomel will be one of the most important sites of this invasion. The Russians view the airfield as the gateway to Kyiv. His elite unit is severely weakened, as a large part of it was sent to the Donbas in January. Around 250 men, mostly inexperienced recruits, stayed behind. Krava grabs two assault rifles and a pistol and assigns two squads to the two decades-old SU-23 anti-aircraft guns. They have a total of only 40 rounds of ammunition.

Kyiv, 6:42 a.m.