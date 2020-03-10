A Migrant's Fatal Journey 'Now He's Dead and We Have Nothing'
Mafule Camara digs a fanny pack out from under her dress and carefully pulls out an old passport photo. It's a picture of her son and she stares at it silently for a long time. Suddenly, she cries out, "Oh, my Lansana! We just wanted to help him! We didn't want to send him to his death!"
For our Global Societies project, reporters around the world will be writing about societal problems, sustainability and development in Asia, Africa, Latin America and Europe. The series will include features, analyses, photo essays, videos and podcasts looking behind the curtain of globalization. The project is generously funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
Rain pounds down on the roof of Mafule Camara's hut in Conakry, the Guinean capital, rattling the corrugated metal. She talks about the day back in fall 2017 when her cheap Chinese cell phone rang and an unknown number lit up on the cracked screen. About a year or so before, she and her husband had sent their eldest son Lansana off on the journey to Europe.
The conversation that day was short and the connection poor. The only thing she understood was that Lansand, her eldest son, was dead.
It is impossible to know what exactly transpired. All that's certain is that Lansana Bangoura, only 31 years old at the time, didn't survive the journey to Europe. Perhaps there were headlines in Western media that, once again, a large number of migrants had drowned in the Mediterranean. Or maybe Lansana's death triggered yet another public debate on rescue missions at sea. Most likely, though, hardly anyone noticed at all.
In Europe, that is. At Lansana's home in Conakry, Guinea, his family's world fell apart. And not just because of the grief they felt. Lansana, like so many migrants who have embarked on similar journeys, carried the hopes of his entire family with him when he left. Once in Europe, it was hoped that he would soon be earning enough money to support his relatives back home. Maybe he could even have other family members join him. But these hopes, like Lansana himself, were lost in the Mediterranean.
All Is Lost
Rain spills from the grooves of the corrugated iron roofs, forming a curtain of silvery pearls in front of Mafule Camara's small terrace. It's rainy season in Guinea and on the ground of the uneven concrete courtyard, small streams begin to form between the family's huts. These eventually flow into canals, where they're joined by other streams from other families' courtyards. The combined mass of water builds into a river that gushes down the street, bringing with it dirt, crushed plastic bottles, feces and discarded food, flushing all of it into the open sewer and eventually into the ocean.
The Bangoura family is big. Even Sekou, Lansana's father, can't say just how many relatives share the space around their small courtyard not far from the airport. There's the hut of his first wife, Lansana's mother. Next to that is the hut of his second wife. There are also grandchildren and their families, cousins, uncles and aunts. In all, roughly 30 or 40 people. All of them had placed their hopes in Lansana.
The look on Lansana's father's face is hard when he talks about his son. "I only had enough money to send one of my kids to school," he says. He chose Lansana, his oldest son. "I let him graduate from high school and paid for his studies." The family's entire savings went into this one boy's education, his father says. "I wanted him to feed the family one day."
Lansana got a degree in sociology, but even years after graduating, he couldn't find a permanent job. He wasn't alone. Many people face the same problem in Guinea, where, like so many other countries in West Africa, there is rampant youth unemployment -- too many children and not enough jobs. With every year that passed, their hope faded a little bit more. "If you don't come from an influential family, you don't stand a chance here," Lansana's father says, the bitterness apparent in his voice.
Ultimately, the family decided to send Lansana to Europe. As the only family member with a degree, they thought he would have the best chance of finding a job.
To raise the money for his trip, the sold everything they didn't absolutely need to survive. They even parted with their only family heirloom: A small piece of land on the outskirts of Conakry that had always belonged to their family. Altogether they managed to scrape together 3,000 euros ($3,260).
A Harrowing Journey
Lansana set off on his fateful journey in December 2016. From Conakry on West Africa's Atlantic coast, their son moved northeast, through the dense forests of the Fouta Djallon mountain range, past the gold mines in the lowlands along the Guinea-Mali border and across the Niger River. There was a stopover in Bamako, the capital of Mali, before he followed the Niger past Gao, where German soldiers are deployed, and up into the north. From there, he headed into the Sahara, where Tuareg rebels and jihadis pay for their weapons by smuggling migrants, among other things.
Like many migrants, Lansana spared his family many of the details from his trip. Neither his parents nor his siblings know exactly what he experienced along the way. But there have been reports about what happens to people along the main routes to the Mediterranean. Anyone without valid travel papers is fair game. Those who lose their money but walk away with their lives are the lucky ones.
Somehow, Lansana made it through the desert to the Algerian coast, where he stayed for a few months, working and saving money for the onward journey to Libya, his family says. Once in Libya, he contacted his family again because he needed an another 3,000 euros to cross the Mediterranean.
His family, however, had exhausted all of their funds. His parents started asking around, asking relatives and acquaintances, friends and people from the neighborhood. They promised to pay back the money as soon as Lansana was in Europe and earning money. It didn't take them long to get the money they needed.
They finally got a call from Lansana: "Mom, I found a boat that will take me to Europe," Mafule says her son told her. Her eyes tear up. "We leave tomorrow." They never heard from him again. They didn't hear anything for several days. Nothing. All they could do was wait. Eventually they received the call from that unknown number.
What effect will the mass dying in the Mediterranean have on a continent that has lost thousands of its sons and daughters in recent years? According to figures from the International Organization for Migration (IOM), more than 14,000 people have died trying to make it from Africa to Europe since the end of 2014. That's about the same number of people that died during the Kosovo War.
A Tragic Expression of Poverty
Lansana's parents knew the risk. They had heard the stories. Stories of people who had died of thirst in the Sahara or who had fallen into the hands of brutal human traffickers. They knew that some migrants had been tortured in prisons in Libya. And they knew that people were regularly drowning in the Mediterranean. There are even groups in Guinea that caution against embarking on the life-threatening crossing. And yet they still sent their boy on this journey. Do they feel guilty?
"No," says Lansana's father. "I would make the same decision again." His gaze grows a little harder. "All my life I gave him everything I had. Now he's dead and we have nothing."
More Articles About Migration
The youngest of the four sons says Lansana had always promised him that he would one day pay for him to go to college. Instead, he had to drop out of school shortly before graduation to earn money. "I can't tell you how disappointed I am," he says.
The family's mourning for the loss of the prodigal son has been overshadowed by the despair over the loss of their only hope for a better future. Lansana's death is an existential catastrophe for his family. They sold everything, indebted themselves with friends and relatives and now they're empty-handed.
Liman Koita is convinced that their focus on the financial loss will give way to mourning as more time passes. He knows what it means to have to live with the loss of a child. His son died 20 years ago at the age of 15. It was the summer of 1999 and the plane taking him from Guinea to Brussels crashed. Together with his best friend, Yaguine Koita had run away from home.
In a letter that was found near their bodies, the two boys wrote about the grievances in their home country and the situation for children. The text of the letter was shared across the world. They wrote that they knew they were risking their lives, but they wanted to go to a normal school and be allowed to play like other children.
Even today, Liman Koita's eyes tear up when he talks about his son's farewell letter. It's a particularly tragic expression of poverty that for many bereaved, their economic anxiety overshadows the grief of losing a family member who emigrated. "Someone who doesn't know where their next meal is coming from can't afford to grieve," Koita says.
But even the worst financial loss can be overcome at some point, somehow. "But losing a child never lets you go."
This piece is part of the Global Societies series. The project runs for three years and is funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
The Global Societies series involves journalists reporting from Asia, Africa, Latin America and Europe about injustices in a globalized world, societal challenges and sustainable development. The features, analyses, photo essays, videos and podcasts, which originally appeared in DER SPIEGEL’s Foreign Desk section, will also appear in the Global Societies section of SPIEGEL International. The project is initially planned to run for three years and receives financial support from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) is funding the project for a period of three years at a total cost of around €2.3 million.
No. The foundation exerts no influence whatsoever on the stories and other elements that appear in the series.
Yes. Large European media outlets like the Guardian and El País have similar sections on their websites -- called "Global Development" and "Planeta Futuro," respectively -- that are likewise funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
In recent years, DER SPIEGEL has complete two projects with the support of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the European Journalism Centre (EJC): "Expedition BeyondTomorrow," about global sustainability goals, and the journalist refugee project "The New Arrivals," which resulted in several award-winning multimedia features on the issues of migrants and refugees.
All Global Societies pieces will be published in the Global Societies section of the SPIEGEL International website.