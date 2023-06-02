What the Future Might Hold for Asia "Every Time China Has Been United, It Has Dominated"

DER SPIEGEL: It is, perhaps, a surprising analogy, but Beijing and Moscow were actually enemies in the Cold War.

Yeo: China has always ruled out the first use of nuclear weapons. From Beijing's point of view, this makes sense because China is an extremely strong conventional military power. But when threatened, it must be able to threaten back.

DER SPIEGEL: How worried are you about this situation?

Yeo: These developments are concerning in terms of the titanic struggle between the U.S. and China. They don't affect us directly, because I don't think China has any intention of threatening any of us with nuclear weapons. China doesn't need to do so because its conventional military force is so much bigger than ours. It can also use trade as a powerful instrument in their statecraft.

DER SPIEGEL: Could it be that the strategic order in the Pacific will develop in a similar way to that in the Atlantic, with mutual security alliances like NATO and the former Warsaw Pact?

Yeo: I don't think so, because the historical conditions in East Asia are different. Never since the fall of Rome did Europe ever have a single power so dominant that it could overwhelm everybody else. In the case of East Asia, every time China has been united, it has dominated. We are seeing the repeat of an old pattern. China's dominance is primarily economic and, to a lesser extent, political. It was never military in the way that military means were used in Europe. There have been horrible civil wars within China, millions of Chinese have killed each other when fighting for power.