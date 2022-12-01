The fears were triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but intensified by China’s military maneuvering. The private company Kuma Academy provides training in such disciplines as seeking shelter in times of war and applying bandages to wounds – and their courses are fuller than ever. Visa agencies, meanwhile, have been receiving an increased number of queries since the summer regarding how to obtain foreign passports.

Nobody knows, though, what the near future might bring, with views diverging even within families. There are older people like fisherman Chen Wen-chin, who believe there will be a peaceful settlement. In the evening, he marches through a restaurant where Taiwanese captains eat with their Chinese crews as the typhoon continues raging outside. "The rest of the world might think that we are living in fear. But life goes on," he says over the noise of the restaurant. Couples also have arguments, he says. "We are like a family on both sides of the Taiwan Strait."

Younger Taiwanese often take a different view. They don’t have the same close ties to the Chinese mainland as their grandparents. And that has a lot to do with the establishment of modern-day Taiwan, which began with a civil war.

The Origins of a Conflict

After the communists took over the Chinese capital of Beijing in 1949 under the leadership of Mao Zedong, around 2 million people fled from mainland China to Taiwan. They were following the defeated army of the Kuomintang, commanded by Chiang Kai-shek. He established a nationalist dictatorship in Taiwan which stood in opposition to the communists. Both of them claimed to represent all of China. It was only in the 1980s that democracy began to gain a foothold in Taiwan.

Many younger Taiwanese have no great emotional ties to China, in contrast to their grandparents, who spent their childhood years there. And in contrast to their parents, who grew up in the authoritarian system established by Chiang Kai-shek, they only know their country as a flourishing democracy.

"I love my homeland," says Huang Ying-wei, and it isn’t difficult to believe him, given the elan with which he talks about freedom and civil rights. Huang is a 22-year-old student of sociology who wears a hairband to keep his long, black hair out of his face. When thinking, his gaze turns to the subtropical forest growing outside the windows of the university library. "China is China, and Taiwan is Taiwan."