Wielding the Pen Fighting on the Twitter Front in Ukraine

Ponomarenko is sitting at a table in the middle of the room with his girlfriend Natalya Kusheryava, who he knows from their time working together at the Kyiv Post, the predecessor newspaper of the Kyiv Independent, where he now serves as a reporter. "We've only been together since December, and everything happened very quickly after that," she says. Kusheryava, 27, now works at a communications agency. She smiles at him and says it's not that easy sometimes. Ponomarenko, she says, is "very absorbed." He says everything that has happened in the past few months could fit into an entire lifetime.

Scrappy and Uncompromising

Ponomarenko speaks almost accent-free English. He wears sneakers, a hoodie and T-shirt, gesticulates a lot, smiles little and answers quickly. On Twitter, he may be uncompromising and boisterous, but in person, he's more of a nerd than he is a bully. Many of the answers he gives are vague. He often sounds like a politician who would rather present canned points of view than respond to concrete questions.

Such as the question as to whether the Ponomarenko on Twitter is an invented character, created in that knowledge that the medium craves such types.

On the way from the café to the editorial offices of the Kyiv Independent, he asks for patience. He limps. Ponomarenko suffers from acute thrombosis and is constantly having to take medication and is often in pain. And that was before his bike accident. In his current condition, he won't be reporting from the front lines any time soon.

Before Feb. 24, he traveled frequently to the east, where the Kremlin has been waging war against Ukraine since 2014 with the help of pro-Kremlin separatists and its own troops. This spring, Ponomarenko reported on the battles in Kyiv's suburbs and the initially challenging supply situation. At the bridge in Irpin, he interviewed people fleeing from the occupiers under a hail of artillery shells. He was in the trenches in the Donetsk region, in Kyiv's bunkers and even remained in his apartment when the Russian army was only a few kilometers away. He and his roommates had bought provisions and agreed on escape routes. They also had access to friends' apartments for the event the Russians manage to enter Kyiv.

The Kyiv Independent is located on the fourth floor of a nondescript office building. There is no reception desk, not even a sign. The offices are located in the former premises of a software company.

The newspaper has only been around since the end of last year, and it is financed primarily through donations.

"Our Star, Our Idol"

Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief of the Kyiv Independent, even landed on the cover of Time magazine in May. Ponomarenko plays a central role at the paper as a military correspondent. "Illia was the only Ukrainian war reporter who spoke good English when the war started," says a friend. A colleague calls him "our star, our idol."

Ponomarenko says he tweeted everything he saw in the first weeks of the war, with up to 20 posts a day. "Now, I post when there is a big issue or other users ask for my opinion. People listen to me."

He says he spends five to seven hours a day on Twitter. Ponomarenko says his "biggest mistake" was not being more active on the social media site earlier. Today, he sees it as a "duty."

The question of whether he is an activist or a journalist is a non-starter for him. He says people on Twitter follow him "because they want honesty," not because they think he's impartial. There has probably never been a conflict in history where the case is as clear as it is here, he says: "Ukraine is the victim of an illegal war of conquest. Standing up for Ukraine is the right thing to do."