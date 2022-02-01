Contaminated Food, Manipulated Corona Tests and Smartphone Hacking Will Beijing Become a High-Risk Outing for the German Delegation?
René Spies spent the last days before the start of his Olympic mission like a stranger in his own home. The national coach of the German women’s bobsled team had taken refuge in the guest room of his house in the Hochsauerland region of North Rhine-Westphalia, in western Germany.
Instead of eating meals together or spending the evening watching TV, his family members all sat in their own rooms and ate alone, says 48-year-old Spies. "When we got together in the house, it was only with a mask and after first taking a (coronavirus) rapid test," he says.
The article you are reading originally appeared in German in issue 5/2022 (January 29th, 2022) of DER SPIEGEL.
What sounds like a comedy sketch is actually a serious matter for Spies. The fear that Spies, who is married with children, would get infected with SARS-CoV-2 before leaving for Beijing – and thus possibly ruin years of work for an entire sporting association – was too great.
If a coach or athlete infects the team with the coronavirus, many people’s Olympic dream would be dashed.
Many of the 149 athletes and numerous support staff in the German delegation took precautions similar to Spies’ in the days leading up to their departure for China. Given the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, Olympic sporting associations have once again drastically tightened their protective measures in recent weeks. Like Spies, support staff with the German Ski Association (DSV) privately isolated themselves from their partners and families, and several athletes stopped sending their children to school or to daycare. "It borders on paranoia," says Spies.
Nebulous Handling of Coronavirus Tests
The 24th Olympic Winter Games are set to open in Beijing on Friday. Never before have the worries and fears of athletes, officials and athletes been as great as they are this time – and never before have the expert warnings from the Western world been so insistent.
An explosion in coronavirus infection numbers are one thing. There are other pitfalls:
Contaminated food, for example, could result in allegations of doping in ostensibly clean athletes.
Then there is freedom of expression: What happens to athletes who want to make critical comments about China during the Olympics?
The most urgent warnings from experts are about cyberattacks. They say the Olympics could be exploited by China for espionage operations.
Germany’s sporting associations fear that secret training data could be tapped from their computers, the cumulative knowledge of decades of work – information that can provide a decisive advantage in the battle for fractions of a second or centimeters at the world’s top sporting competitions.
Will Beijing become a high-risk outing for the German delegation?
Wolfgang Maier, the alpine sports director at DSV, thinks it is irresponsible to send the team to China. The official is particularly critical of what he views as the nebulous handling of tests for the coronavirus. "With every test, the door is opened for everything," Maier, 61, told the public television station ARD. His inference: the possible manipulation of test results. "You can instantly take out any athletic opponent with a PCR test," he said.
It wouldn’t be the first time an Olympic Games host country resorted to unfair means. At the Winter Games in Sochi in 2014, Russia’s secret service allegedly helped orchestrate the exchange of contaminated doping samples from its own athletes with clean urine. The operation turned out to be one of the biggest organized scams in Olympic history.
German Officials Nervous About Corona Tests
Would something like that also be possible in China? "Nobody can tell me that this is just a figment of my imagination," Maier said. Hanns Michael Hölz, the president of the German Snowboard Association, concurs. "The comparison between doping and COVID tests is absolutely legitimate," he says. For many years, Hölz served as chairman of the supervisory board and board of trustees of Germany’s National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA).
In particular, the CT value for corona tests set in Beijing is making officials very uncomfortable. The higher that value is set, the lower the viral load has to be for a person to test positive. Wolfgang Maier has been calling for clear rules to be established about the CT value at which a coronavirus test is considered to be positive or negative.
After much hesitation, Olympic organizers finally answered on Jan. 23 that for tests within the Olympic bubble, that value would be lowered from 40 to 35. But will that be enough to ensure fair starting conditions?
More than 70 people have already tested positive at the Beijing airport or inside the Olympic bubble, and they have been placed in isolation. The German delegation also detected its first case at the beginning of last week.
"It just doesn’t make sense anymore," says Georg Hackl, 55. The three-time Olympic luge champion and current federation coach advocates postponing the Games by one year, as officials decided to do with the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo.
German Coach Spies: "I Lost My Cool"
On a Friday in January, national bobsled coach René Spies is standing in front of the entrance to the bobsled track in Winterberg with rings under his eyes and an FFP2 mask over his mouth and nose. He’s had trouble sleeping for several days now. He says he has become thin-skinned and that he’s constantly racking his brains about how to get his team safely to China.
He argues that even the most stringent precautions will be useless, unless everyone complies. He points to the people carrying out doping checks, for example. Spies says he has had several bad experiences this season. Once, a drug tester sat in a room with his athletes without a mask. Another could only provide him with an outdated rapid test result.
The low point came at a World Cup in Winterberg in December, says Spies. A drug tester showed up who hadn’t been tested and had thus violated the organizer’s rules. The security service denied him access to the bobsled track. "That’s when I lost my cool for a second," Spies says. "We’re fighting to get everyone to the Olympics – and they can’t even manage to test themselves in advance?"
When asked, Germany’s NADA indirectly confirmed that there had been no requirements in the past for staff to get tested for the coronavirus before conducting doping controls. The agency says there was "no legal basis" for doing so. But there at least seems to be a change in thinking. "Based on current infection levels, NADA has now introduced a coronavirus testing requirement," the agency wrote in a statement, noting that testers have been required to present the results of a rapid test since the beginning of last week.
But the concession comes late. The German bobsled team flew to Beijing on Saturday. "We feel like we’ve been abandoned," says Spies.
A Doping Danger through Contaminated Meat
In any case, the subject of doping will constantly be on athletes’ minds in Beijing, even during meals. For example, clenbuterol, an anabolic active ingredient, is used for fattening up cattle in China. As such, residues of the substance, which is banned for athletes, could thus in theory wind up on plates.
The case of German table tennis player Dimitrij Ovtcharov, who tested positive for the substance in 2010 after a stay in China and was therefore suspected of doping, shows how real the danger is. After the 2008 Summer Games in Beijing, clenbuterol metabolites were detected in urine samples from the Jamaican sprint team.
At the cafeteria in the Olympic village, they say that meat consumption is safe and that the food is closely monitored. Still, not all the athletes are permanently housed there. The bobsled team has to live elsewhere for a week because there’s not enough space in the Olympic Village for all of them. To avoid a doping mix-up, Spies plans to have his athletes travel to the Olympic Village, 30 minutes each way, for a meal every day. He also says they will have to give up meat.
Hermann Weinbuch, national coach for Germany’s Nordic combined team
The athletes on Germany’s Nordic combined team have also taken up quarters outside the Olympic Village. They took the extra step of consulting a nutritionist before leaving for Beijing. One of the bits of advice given to them: The team should use bottled mineral water for brushing their teeth because they consider the quality of the tap water to be inadequate.
The delegation is also bringing along a cook, who will be equipped with a mobile hot plate and a bread maker and provisional utensils, since they probably won’t have access to the hotel kitchen. "We’re hoping to organize something locally," says national coach Hermann Weinbuch, 61. He says a German-style meal every now and then "is good for the soul." To that end, the chef is bringing flour and sugar with him on the plane, so that he can make Kaiserschmarrn, a popular Austrian pancake dish popular in southern Germany, for the team. "Maybe a few eggs can be found in China," Weinbuch offers.
The coach will have a new smartphone from an International Olympic Committee (IOC) sponsor in his luggage, and he says he will likely leave his personal mobile phone switched off on site. He has already had a security app set up on the new device so that he can conduct encrypted communication. "The boys showed me how do it," Weinbuch says, adding that he’s too old for "this technical stuff."
Olympics Host China: Almost Total Surveillance
The fear among athletes and officials of being spied on in China is not a fantasy. Security authorities are warning of almost total surveillance made possible by state-controlled digital infrastructure in which there is no European Union-style data protection.
China is among the world’s leaders at espionage. The country has "an extensive arsenal of cyber capabilities to pursue its own goals," Germany’s domestic intelligence agency, the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, wrote in an internal analysis. Every piece of information that is useful to the communist government to help it become an industrial and technological world power is collected, evaluated and processed, according to security experts.
No other country’s espionage is as "disciplined and strategic" as China’s, a senior official told DER SPIEGEL. Why should that be any different at the Olympics?
Western security experts fear that as thousands of foreign guests pour into the country, an army of Chinese IT experts could be silently gathering information in the background, including their movement and communications data. Russia’s domestic intelligence agency, the FSB, operated similarly during the Winter Games in Sochi.
And, indeed, China could even take advantage of the event’s official My2022 app. To be allowed to enter the country, each athlete, coach, trainer and official is required to install the software on their smartphone and store private health and travel data in it. The IOC and the Chinese organizers have argued that it is necessary for better contact-tracing in the case of positive corona tests.
Massive Security Vulnerabilities in Olympics App
Western intelligence agencies consider that to be a bogus argument. As IT experts at the University of Toronto recently discovered, My2022 software has massive security vulnerabilities. The app provides a gateway that could allow the theft of health data, file attachments and audio messages.
The data transmitted on the chat messaging service built into the app also isn’t encrypted, meaning it could potentially be intercepted by hackers. By accessing that data, attackers could turn Olympic participants into unwitting informants.
The organizers deny they have any intention of spying on people at the Olympics. They say they will strictly comply with laws on the protection of personal information.
China has been advertising that participants will have free access to the otherwise strictly controlled internet access in the country – including social media like Facebook, Twitter and the instant messaging service WhatsApp. Still, representatives of security authorities assume that any communication on these channels can be controlled by the Chinese side. A former CIA employee believes facial recognition and surveillance in the Olympic Village is to be expected, as well as the interception of phone calls and conversations inside the accommodations.
Making the situation that much more sensitive is the fact that many German athletes are also employees of the German armed forces, customs or the federal police. Their contact and communications data could reveal connections to their employer, superiors and high-level officials, leaving those individuals and their agencies vulnerable.
There is also concern among security experts that people who speak out critically about the People’s Republic of China could be discredited or intimidated by Chinese hackers through the spread of misinformation.
A Chinese sports official recently threatened foreign athletes, saying any speech against Chinese laws and regulations would be punished. This fits with a list found in the My2022 app of 2,442 terms deemed illegal by the Chinese government, including "Dalai Lama," "Tiananmen" and "Koran."
China’s grandiose announcement of cosmopolitan Winter Games – summed up in the hulking Games slogan, "Together for a Common Future" – thus increasingly appears to be a farce. Instead, the run up to these Olympics is reminiscent of the 2008 Beijing Summer Games. At the time, anyone in Beijing who wanted to was allowed to demonstrate in specially designated "protest parks." Anyone who tried to go there, though, was sent away by the authorities or disappeared altogether.
Experts Warn: Don’t Hand over Mobile Phone
The German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) is describing it as a "difficult overall situation." Athletes, coaches and officials have not been muzzled during the Olympics, according to participants in regular "Team D calls," which have also included representatives of the Federal Office for Information Security.
But a recommendation has been issued for people to leave private smartphones and computers at home and instead use new devices from an IOC sponsor on site on which no personal data is stored. Team USA has a similar practice. The Dutch reportedly want to destroy all their athletes’ phones once they return.
Germany’s Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution and the Military Counter-Intelligence Service have also alerted Olympic participants to the dangers and sent a joint letter to the DOSB. In addition, the authorities filled two educational brochures with warnings.
Athletes are advised to take only the most necessary documents with them because even hotel safes aren’t truly secure. It is suggested that those who take their own mobile phone with them should not hand it over at immigration control. Disposable phones with only a few address entries are best.
Olympics participants are also reportedly skeptical about friend requests on social media networks – fearing that fake profiles from Chinese services could be behind them.
None of the measures can provide complete protection against counterespionage. Even a careless click on a link in a phishing email can be enough to install spyware on a smartphone. Those wanting to be 100 percent safe would have to go without any digital communication for the three-week duration of the Olympics.
The highest-ranking official in German sports, DOSB President Thomas Weikert, is taking a very pragmatic view. "I was in China so many times, they know everything about me, anyway," he says.