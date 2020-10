Yemen’s Houthi Rebel Leader “The Americans Label Anyone Who Opposes Their Policy as Terrorists”

The United States may soon classify the Houthi rebels in Yemen as a terrorist organization, in part because of their ties to Iran. Their leader, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, 41, expresses defiance in an interview with DER SPIEGEL, arguing Washington should settle its score with Iran, not Yemen.

Interview Conducted By Susanne Koelbl