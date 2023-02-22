In the Field – Team A is standing next to the wall of a cemetery, a mountain of wooden caskets in front of it. They are there to discuss the day’s mission. Vitaliy is holding a map in his hands and showing the route they will be taking.

They walk past a minaret that has fallen onto a house, though neighbors say that everyone managed to get out alive. Passersby greet the team and turn around to watch as they go. They see the Slavic names on their helmets and say: "Look, the Russians are here."

Across the street, a five-floor building has collapsed into a pile of rubble several meters high. Two men come running up. "We can show you the bodies," they say. Vitaliy makes a call and is told not to go over to the building since it is part of the Croatian team’s sector. He hangs up and goes over anyway.

A group of men is crouched in front of the building. They are injured and furious. They have dug a hole into the mountain of rubble with their bare hands. A Syrian man wearing a headlamp crawls out of the hole, pulling a knotted wool blanket behind him. He managed to find his family members with his bare hands.

The men begin talking about a Turkish rescue team. They say the Turks stood around smoking, showed no urgency and didn’t give them back their mobile phones. The Turks, they say, merely rammed the excavator into the building, randomly pulling down floors – despite the fact that their dead family members are everywhere under the rubble. The team then left after three hours, they say, promising to come back the next day, but they never returned. That was several days ago, they say.

Since then, they’ve been standing here waiting for their dead to be recovered.

Seven of the Ukrainians climb onto the pile of debris. Some of the family members who came up with them say that a woman and two girls are lying beneath their feet. An hour later, Serhiy asks one of the men: "Would you like to carry your wife out yourself?"

Serhiy doesn’t know much about this region of the world, but he is aware that he, as a man, should avoid touching women he doesn’t know, including those who have died. The Syrian man kneels and cautiously extends one leg into the opening. He is 65 and injured. He then looks at Serhiy and Vitaliy and moves to the side.

The men standing in front of the building on this afternoon are all Syrians. They or their fathers fought against Assad, they say. Some of them fled the country when the war began, others followed when the Russians started bombing their cities. One of the men points at the team and says: "The Ukrainians are the only ones here who understand us Syrians."

They recover five dead bodies on this day.