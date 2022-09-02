The parents of the underage local non-actors with whom DER SPIEGEL has spoken say that Seidl did visit them, but insist that the casting crew told them the film was about "football" or "Greek wrestling." Neither Seidl nor the casting crew, they say, mentioned pedophilia. Those claims are confirmed by people who were part of the casting effort. When Popescu's son asked if he could participate in a film at the school, Popescu says he gave his permission. The casters, he says, told him the film was about judo. What could go wrong, he thought, at the school in their own village?

The Popescu family, like many of the families, are quite poor. Popescu is a goatherd and spends most of the day with his animals. Some families of five have to share a single bedroom or live in homes without a toilet. The mother of one boy works as a caregiver in Austria, while Popescu once worked on a pig farm in Germany. In 2019, the minimum wage in Romania was around 400 euros per month. On a single day of filming, their children could earn between 50 and 60 euros.

When film shoots involve children in Germany, the child's parents, the youth welfare office, the child's school and a doctor must all sign off. Inga Brock, a media pedagogy professional, looks after children during the filming of scenes in Germany that involve sex and violence. "You have to request the script in question to understand how these scenes are going to be implemented. The parents also have to be aware of that. Their approval is paramount."

Turned Away from the Set

In Romania, parents must contact the child welfare office themselves when their children want to be in a film. As in Germany, they also need the approval of both a pediatrician and a psychologist in addition to a copy of the contract. The parents of the local non-actors in Romania weren't aware of that. And they apparently weren't told by Ulrich Seidl Filmproduction GmbH either. When contacted by DER SPIEGEL, Seidl's head of production says he also was unaware of the conditions. "During our wintertime filming, we had a local production service that informed us in writing about the conditions for working with minors. No mention was made of the conditions you have named."

But some parents did try to inform themselves. Several claim that they went to the set to watch the children. And they claim that they were turned away by the crew there. Seidl's lawyer justifies this by saying that the children were not to be distracted.

What Is Reality and What Is Fiction?

During the filming in the summer of 2019, two teachers were hired to provide support to the children, but according to DER SPIEGEL's reporting, they also knew nothing about the content of the film and were not allowed to enter the school where the filming was taking place. They also weren't present on every day that shooting took place. This applied especially when filming was done in Baba Novac or when shooting took place in the evening and at night. Addressing this, Seidl's lawyer wrote: "It is not true that the protagonists were not provided with support." But he did not specify who had taken responsibility for the children. The production manager wrote: "Without exception, the children were always provided support by a trusted person they knew. If, in exceptional cases, the care provider was also responsible for castings of the film, then it was not on the days they were supposed to provide support."

One of Seidl's workers contradicts this account and states that during the wintertime filming, one person was definitely responsible for casting and supervision at the same time. No psychologist was present on the set during the summer or the winter, nor, apparently, did anyone prepare the children for their roles. Several children claim that, at some point, they could no longer distinguish between fiction and reality. Often, the children didn't even know they were being filmed, reports one of Seidl's former crew members. "It just wasn't shot in a way where someone said: Ready, set, action. The children didn't even realize."