Art Spiegelman on the School Ban of His Book »Maus« »They Wanted a Nicer, Softer, Fuzzier Holocaust«
Controversy has long been a part of the job for American cartoonist Art Spiegelman. Decades after its publication, his Holocaust comic "Maus" has once again caused an uproar following its recent removal from the eighth-grade curriculum by a school board in Tennessee.
In "Maus," Spiegelman tells the story of his parents, who survived the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp. In the graphic novel, he depicts Jews as mice, Germans as cats and emblazoned the cover with a swastika. The book won a Pulitzer Prize in 1992 – and it continues to agitate the guardians of America’s morals today.
It’s not an isolated case. In the United States, particularly in the conservative Southern states, a growing number of books dealing with anti-Semitism, racism, sexism or LGBTQ concerns are being banned from schools. But the censorship is also having an unintended side effect: After the ban in Tennessee, "Maus" climbed to No. 1 on several American bestseller lists.
Art Spiegelman, 73, is one of the world’s most famous and feistiest comic book writers. He caused an uproar back in the 1980s when many schools banned his subversive trading cards, the "Garbage Pail Kids.” At first, he had trouble finding a U.S. publisher for his 9/11 book "In the Shadow of No Towers,” in which he criticized the Bush administration. Most recently, he did the illustrations for "Street Cop,” a novella by author Robert Coover.
DER SPIEGEL: Mr. Spiegelman, originally, we wanted to talk about your most recent book, but now it looks like we need to talk about "Maus" again.
Spiegelman: I kept trying to put it behind me, because I've been doing many other things since. But it became clear to me that since 2016, we are consciously being led into a world that has much more to do with Germany in the 1930s than with America in the 21st century. As a result, I have to be willing to be come out and talk about "Maus" as necessary.
DER SPIEGEL: So, let's do that. What's your reaction to "Maus" being removed from an eighth-grade curriculum by a Tennessee school district because of, and I quote, "unnecessary use of profanity and nudity and its depiction of violence and suicide”?
Spiegelman: It's just misguided and ignorant. But there must be something far more malevolent to this agenda, because this sounds insane.
DER SPIEGEL: Why?
Spiegelman: The allegedly dirty words in "Maus" are not the dirtiest words I know or that 14-year-olds know. It's "goddamn," and I used the word "bitch" once. When I talked about this case on American television, I said "shit" a couple of times, and they didn't censor that. Those words were OK on television. So, what the school board is doing can't be about this.
Cartoonist Spiegelman: "profanity and nudity"Foto: Art Spiegelman / Pantheon Books / Thomas Lehne / DER SPIEGEL
DER SPIEGEL: What do you think it this really about?
Spiegelman: I think they were genuinely shocked by such a clear imagery of the Holocaust. Yet when I was a kid I read lots of horror comic books that gave me much worse dreams than the pictures I drew in this book. If anything, I was trying not to sensationalize the Holocaust at all. It isn't lurid. I was just trying to really be clear.
DER SPIEGEL: Does the sudden, very late backlash shock you in any way?
Spiegelman: No, but in the last two weeks, I've learned a lot.
DER SPIEGEL: What have you learned?
Spiegelman: I've learned that not everybody in Tennessee is a toothless hillbilly with a burning cross on their neighbor's lawn. There are some incredibly wise, friendly, smart people resisting exactly what's going on in McMinn County. I also learned that in the U.S., you cannot ban books on the grounds of subject matter, but you can ban books in the context of age-appropriateness and pornography.
DER SPIEGEL: At what age would the Holocaust be "age-appropriate” then?
Spiegelman: When "Maus" first came out, it got a young adult literature award from the Public Library in New York. I was not happy about that because I had spent 13 years making a book for grown-ups. But over the years, I've had to learn that there are a number of kids who are incredibly sophisticated about what they're reading, and there are a number of adults – like the ones on school boards – who are, well… They're either stupid or they're reading the existing laws on censorship well enough to know how to phrase their arguments against me.
Spiegelman in his studio in New York: In the crosshairs of America's would-be moral policeFoto: Katja Heinemann / Aurora Photos / IMAGO
DER SPIEGEL: How so?
Spiegelman: They focused on one naked picture of my mother's breasts while she's in a bathtub as she cuts her wrists, in a pool of blood. It's hardly a salacious picture, but they refer to it as a "nude woman." She was not nude. She was naked.
DER SPIEGEL: Your mother took her life in 1968, when you were 20.
Spiegelman: If those people find anything sexual about this little dot that represents a nipple, I don't know what planet they're from. Although it isn't exactly a ban in the broadest term. It was only removed from a curriculum, it wasn't banned. A ban means you take the books out of every library. You knock on doors, go into people's homes and take the books out. You destroy them.
DER SPIEGEL: Such as recently when a pastor – again, in Tennessee – burned "Harry Potter" and "Twilight" books as "witchcraft"?
Spiegelman: I'm not sure those were Nazis or genuinely totally malevolent creatures who set up a book burning just to get in on the news cycle.
DER SPIEGEL: What do you think that school board wanted to achieve here?
Spiegelman: They said they did want to teach the Holocaust. But the impression I got from their language was that they wanted a nicer, softer, fuzzier Holocaust than I'm presenting.
DER SPIEGEL: Almost two-thirds of Americans under 40 don't know any more what exactly the Holocaust was. Can comics change that?
Spiegelman: One teacher at the McMinn school board meeting said, "I love the Holocaust, but this is not a book I would teach my students." I'm glad he loves the Holocaust. But the story of the present is so interwoven with the story of the past. Comics are a great way to show this.
DER SPIEGEL: You've been meeting resistance for decades trying to show this. Are you at all surprised that this is happening again, so many years after "Maus" was published?
Spiegelman: We're going in circles.
DER SPIEGEL: In "Maus," you tell the story of your parents, who survived Auschwitz-Birkenau. But in the beginning, the book didn't even find a U.S. publisher.
Spiegelman: It's Germany's that has been very good about publishing "Maus" and keeping it available. Michael Naumann, then the publisher of Rowohlt, bought it as soon as he saw it, even while he was under pressure. He even kept the swastika on the cover of the book, even though there's a law against this in Germany. But through his connections, he was able to show that this book is not like the other books with swastikas on them. And I had it in my contract that any foreign edition of "Maus" has to have my original cover. It's my book, and that includes the cover as well as everything else.
DER SPIEGEL: You insisted on the swastika.
Spiegelman: But then there were unintended consequences of this. I remember seeing a documentary about skinheads once, and this poor guy was living literally in a garbage dump, but he had one poster on his wall, which was a "Maus" book poster he had stolen from a bookshop. The poor bastard, it was the only swastika he could get.
DER SPIEGEL: Some people don't catch irony.
Spiegelman: I am not only prone to depressions but also to cynicism, and I believed that maybe "Maus" would become a manual for how to commit another Holocaust. Holocaust ... I don't even like that fucking word.
DER SPIEGEL: Why not?
Spiegelman: Let's say genocide. I do worry about always using the Holocaust as a trope for man's inhumanity to man.
DER SPIEGEL: Man's inhumanity to man. That’s exactly what Whoopi Goldberg recently said when she claimed the Holocaust wasn't about race but about that, man's inhumanity to man. She faced an immediate backlash and was suspended from her talk show. What are your thoughts about that?
Spiegelman: What happened with Whoopi Goldberg is very interesting. She said something stupid. But this is America. People say stupid things all the time, now maybe more than ever. So, when somebody says something stupid, our job is not to put them on a stool in the corner with a dunce cap on. We should educate them, have a conversation to show them what they got wrong. The next day, she apologized. She said she learned that Jews are a race, because there was a master race and a race slated for extinction. So, she got it. There's no reason to punish her further by sending her to the corner for two weeks. It's not necessary.
DER SPIEGEL: But we live in the age of "fake news." You don't believe in cracking down on stupid, false or damaging statements?
Spiegelman: I'm not really happy about the questioning of books or opinions from my comrades on the left, even though that's not as pernicious and badly intended than what comes from the right. People get triggered. People get upset. It's part of the range of emotions that humans have to go through. I wouldn't mind if they put "Mein Kampf" in a curriculum as long as there are good teachers. Better the students read that in school than they take it off their daddy's bookshelf, right? I'm a First Amendment fundamentalist, even though it becomes harder.
U.S. talk show host Whoopi Gloldberg: "She said something stupid."Foto: Jenny Anderson / AP
DER SPIEGEL: How does it become harder?
Spiegelman: The odds are getting better and better that we're going into a really grim future unless people don't do something about it quickly.
DER SPIEGEL: What do you mean by grim future?
Spiegelman: What's already beginning to happen in the US. It's the new laws that will end whatever experiment toward democracy we have by making it much less likely that all people are represented equally. It's the Neo-Nazis shouting towards Jews and minorities, "You will not replace us." It's the incredible size of the black population in prison. That is the new Auschwitz.
DER SPIEGEL: You can't be serious, are you?
Spiegelman: It's a kinder and gentler Auschwitz.
DER SPIEGEL: Still, U.S. prisons are no death camps.
Spiegelman: But it has no bottom. What happened in the "Third Reich" proved that killings on a mass scale are very possible, that people go along with it once the toothpaste is out of the tube. How do you stop a Steve Bannon, who really did read "Mein Kampf" and has a conscious agenda to make sure that nobody replaces us? There's no bottom unless we actually find ways to resist.
DER SPIEGEL: What would that look like?
Spiegelman: It's important to register people to vote. To go out into the streets and protest the new voting laws. For liberal media, DER SPIEGEL included probably, who had a giant Trump bump and now feel kind of nostalgic for the good old days with Trump, it means not being involved in helping to spread the lies. When the media still repeat all of these stories about Trump they make him larger and larger and larger.
DER SPIEGEL: We certainly don't long for his days.
Spiegelman: Everybody has to find their own ways to do it. Even children are capable of making a real impact, for instance by protesting guns in their schools, because guns are much more dangerous than books.
DER SPIEGEL: Do you even think the U.S. is still a democracy?
Spiegelman: We were never a real democracy. We weren't really democratic at the founding of our nation when only men could vote.
DER SPIEGEL: White men.
Spiegelman: White men with property. We were never a direct democracy where your vote is counted nationally. We were moving in the right direction for a while in the 1960s. Now we're wearing hats that say, "Make America Worse Again."
DER SPIEGEL: Would you be interested in tackling that with your next work?
Spiegelman: I'm just not sure. I only drew Trump once in the years between 2016 and 2020. It was four panels, there was a swastika between the four panels to help divide them, and I talked about him having shit instead of hair on his head. After that, any time I wanted to draw Trump, I drew feces. I have to really see when the dust (over "Maus") settles. I'm now living with about 230 unanswered emails in my in-box.
DER SPIEGEL: You have time. Trump will still keep us busy for a while. I don't think we're out of the woods yet.
Spiegelman: We're deeper in the woods than ever.
DER SPIEGEL: Mr. Spiegelman, we thank you for this interview.