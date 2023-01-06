Catholic Church in Crisis Ratzinger's Dark Legacy

There isn’t much evidence to suggest that they are. The camp that Benedict XVI represented is strong. Ratzinger’s scowling successors continue to hold the Church in their grasp. Even the cautious attempts at reform launched by a handful of bishops in Germany don’t stand a chance against Rome.

Even from his alleged retirement, Ratzinger fulminated against permitting remarried Catholics to take communion. He said the 1968 generation was partially to blame for the sexual abuse of children perpetrated by clergymen. And he claimed that "modern society" is formulating an "anti-Christian creed" with the legalization of same-sex marriage.