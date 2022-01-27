Changed Lives Rebuilding after the Lava of La Palma
It had signaled its awakening quite some time ago, around the turn of 2017/2018, with a series of small tremors within just a few hours. It would be a few more years, though, until the eruption.
Katharina, a photographer born in 1958 in Hersbruck, a small town near Nuremberg, didn’t know yet that a volcano would change her life. At the time, she was working as an animator at a hotel in Nuremberg.
Barbara, a midwife born in 1965 just outside of Berlin, had given it all up once again. She crammed her belongings into her Renault in Switzerland and booked a ticket for the ferry to La Palma. On New Year’s Eve 2017, she was sitting alone by the window in an Airbnb room in Montpellier looking out into the night.
Carla, an artist born in 1952 in Hanover, was already on the island when the volcano started to wake from its slumber. She wasn’t particularly worried about it, though. That’s not her style. At 54, she had learned Spanish – first "buenos días” and then "por favor” – and started a new life.
The article you are reading originally appeared in German in issue 1/2022 (December 30th, 2021) of DER SPIEGEL.
Three women from Germany who had set out to start a new life on La Palma, the most north-westerly of the Canary Islands – 45.2 kilometers (28 miles) long, 27.3 kilometers wide, roughly 86,000 inhabitants. An island that only exists because a volcano pushed it up out of the sea nearly 2 million years ago.
For the past several months, the three have been living with lava and ash. In early 2021, the Cumbre Vieja, or "Old Summit”, emitted several small tremors, but at 3:12 p.m. local time on Sept. 19, it finally erupted. Ash rained down, and a lava front rolled over houses at more than 10 meters a minute. Explosions shattered windows. At the end of September, the lava reached the Atlantic.
Barbara BresgottFoto: Anna Tiessen / DER SPIEGEL
Barbara Bresgott, midwife
Barbara Bresgott, the midwife, has been living on the island for almost four years. She has short gray hair and an earring in her right ear. On this evening in late November, more than two months after the eruption started, she is at her friend Diego’s house loading boxes into a car full of avocados, oranges and bananas.
New Ground
The sky behind her is tinged red from the light reflecting off the lava flowing through the valley below. The banana trees are covered with ash.
Diego’s house is in Tajuya, a neighborhood of El Paso. On one side, there is La Palma as people know it: hilly, rugged, green and popular among tourists who enjoy hiking and swimming – even in the winter. On the other side, though, is the lava.
She gazes out over the molten rock and into the black nothingness covering houses, pastures and fields – and to the campsite that was like a home to her.
Barbara arrived in La Palma on January 12, 2018. At first, she didn’t know where she would live or work – nor was she particularly familiar with the language. She initially worked as a waitress in a restaurant called La Pergola and then moved to the Aridane Valley on the west side of La Palma. It was the most densely populated valley on the island and home to many German expats. Now, though, 7,000 people have had to evacuate from the valley, among the areas most affected by the volcano.
The lay of the land is different now. Some places are 80 meters higher than they used to be. And the ground undulates, forming flat spurs and steep walls.
And as she loads up boxes of fruit in November, the landscape is still changing, the volcano is still active, and the earth continues trembling up to 200 times a day. The cause of the quakes lies up to 40 kilometers below ground. The volcano spits out fountains of sulfur dioxide, tens of thousands of tons of gas each day.
Mobile Mini-Mart
Barbara says that she made the decision to help others affected by the volcano shortly after the eruption. She acquired bananas from her friend Diego, who grows them for a living. She got soap from a store in Los Llanos, because hardly any customers go there anymore. And she picked up yeast, chutneys and milk from Sandra, who ran a health food store that no longer exists. And on this day, she has 19 kilograms (42 pounds) of potatoes in the car that she received from Sybille, a physiotherapist who has a garden.
Barbara is now driving her mobile mini-mart around the island for the sixth time – on a loop totaling 170 kilometers – making five or six stops to bring goods to those who have very little right now. She says she can’t stand doing nothing.
She closes the tailgate and briefly smiles at Diego. There are small gray particles on her forehead, little bits of volcanic ash.
After arriving on the island, she had posted an ad: "German midwife and social worker available as caregiver.” She became a teacher for troubled children, assisted a woman with dementia, and worked as a geriatric nurse.
A mother of three children who has since separated from her partner, she says her life has always been in flux. She founded a choir, gave piano lessons, opened a youth club, had a secure job working for the city, took continuing education courses, worked as a receptionist, was self-employed again, was a midwife again. She’s an expert at change. Someone searching for more. Someone who embraces rather than shuns new beginnings.
Barbara emphasizes the importance of continuing onward, no matter how great the challenge. She started a group chat at the beginning of the pandemic and invited people to join, ultimately turning it into a club. She organized a place to hold club meetings on the campground down in the Aridane Valley, a with a big table and benches under a mulberry tree, a bar and a hippie vibe. All of it now lies buried beneath the lava, as if it had never existed.
Barbara says that they held their first party on the evening before the eruption, a Saturday, complete with music, wine, nuts and a salad topped with quartered eggs. Diego played guitar. The ground had already begun shaking and the authorities were issuing warnings. The danger status was "orange.”
They all knew that an eruption was coming, Barbara says. Still, though, nobody really wanted to believe it.
The Artist
Carla Helga Culemann, an artist who has been on the island for quite some time, has wild gray curls and wears a red scarf and red lipstick. Catastrophe or not, her appearance is important to her.
Carla had her studio at the campground and a small casita to sleep in. She is a rather laid-back type, and on the day of the eruption, when people told her she better get some of her things together and leave the campsite, she was still thinking "You guys are nuts!”
Carla Helga CulemannFoto: Anna Tiessen / DER SPIEGEL
Carla Helga Culemann, artist
She had gone for a swim in the sea that morning and bought flowers at the market for her studio. At 3:13 p.m., after eating some pasta with tomato sauce for lunch, she was just about to take a siesta when she saw the cloud of smoke. So she quickly packed her things after all: first the ring binder with her passport and car insurance documents, her computer and a pair of pajamas.
Carla’s life had been going along nicely until that moment. She had studied art, married an organic farmer, had three children, and spent 18 years in the southeastern German city of Schwäbisch Hall. Then she moved to La Palma.
Now, though, she is living above the panoramic lookout point El Time, with a friend in a small room with a bed and a chair, the only piece of furniture she has left.
What do you take with you when you only have 10 minutes to pack?
Wool blankets, the expensive paints, cups that remind her of something or someone, and just the chair, made of wood, linen-covered, glazed blue.
The volcano, drawn by CarlaFoto: Anna Tiessen / DER SPIEGEL
But why did she specifically choose that?
"It’s a memento from my marriage,” she says. "My father-in-law was an architect. He designed it; we had it made.”
A one-of-a-kind.
Others packed different things. A bathing suit. A rubber trough. Decisions made in the blink of an eye – different for each person.
The Photographer
Katharina Hubner, the photographer, flew to the island on March 20, 2018. She was 40 years old when she and her husband separated. Until then, she had been well sheltered and extremely well provided for: a company, a Porsche, a Jaguar, a house and trips to the Canary Islands. After the divorce, all of that was suddenly gone. By then, though, she had fallen in love with the island, with the sweet chestnuts, the holm oaks, the old dragon trees and the climate.
Katharina HubnerFoto: Anna Tiessen / DER SPIEGEL
Katharina Hubner, photographer
At the time of the eruption, Katharina was living three kilometers from the volcano as the crow flies, in a small casita in Tajuya. She had just left "Casa Monarca”, her previous home with the magnificent fruit trees, the chickens and the monarch butterfly farm. Everything was to be sold, but she was still very emotionally attached to it.
Her new home was evacuated, and so was her old one, where they forgot to let the chickens out of their coop.
Now Catherine is living in a room that has an even smaller adjacent bedroom. The whole thing is more of a shack, with a small window looking out on the sea.
On a morning in mid-November, Barbara, the midwife, is waiting at the bus station of Los Llanos de Aridane, behind the traffic circle near the Lidl. She has already baked six loaves of bread and talked to her children on the phone. The ground shook again in the night, and small black particles are still raining down through the rays of the sun. In the city, people sweep it off their awnings and use their windshield wipers to swish it away before driving off. Street cleaners are clearing the sidewalks, in some places with snowplows like at a ski resort. Every day, 200 tons of ash are collected in Los Llanos. The destroyed swath of land is as big as 1,700 soccer fields. Only 1.7 percent of the island’s surface has been directly impacted, but the ash is everywhere.
Some people complain about headaches or burning eyes. Others have gathered up their belongings and headed to the north of the island. Some of them have settled there now, the ones who have had enough of the volcano. When you’re up there, it’s as if nothing at all has happened.
Others have stayed behind, but they must constantly keep an eye on the volcano. It robs their sunlight and produces vast clouds of smoke and ash, its lava continuously looking for new paths down the slopes to the sea.
The Day the Lava Came
It is still early on this November morning. But Barbara, the midwife, is in a chatty mood. She always talks a lot, as if explaining life to herself. When asked what her toughest restart was, she says it was when all three of her sons moved out of the house within a single week in 2008. That, she says, was "bad.”
Before she starts her delivery tour, she looks up at the sky for a moment and says, "What does certainty mean? Who’s it for? For what? Why? And for how long?”
Barbara steers the packed car out of Los Llanos toward El Paso, into a residential neighborhood of villas higher up. There, she meets Uli and Elke, who moved in with friends after the eruption because their house is also under the lava – buried 41 days ago.
People on the island say that the first explosion was small, the boom hardly audible. The gases expanded up to 25 kilometers below the ground, and it took the magma flows some time to make it up to the surface. It a noise like at the airport and then it sounded like thunder.
Only then did the lava arrive, a river of molten rock heading toward the sea. Lava is made up of molten rock crystals and gases. On the second day, the river of lava reached the edge of Todoque, crossed the LP 2 highway, briefly paused at the main road, and then started rolling toward the Church of San Pius X. The church is gone now.
Some houses were engulfed by the lava, while others burned down, their walls glowing. The lava buried the wine bar, the car rental company, the yoga studio and the supermarket, continuing onward to the coast, working its way forward at 120 meters per hour, rolling over everything in its path. On October 19, it reached Carla’s studio and everything she had left behind: a carpenter’s cabinet, a sofa, sculpting tools, a piano, funnels.
The campground was completely covered that day, too – including the club’s gathering place, the bar, the cinema and the little light-blue house with white clouds for kids.
Searching for Home
According to the land registry office, more than 1,345 homes of 2,329 registered residents are gone now, while the homes of 5,000 more people were either heavily or partially damaged. The island’s government initially had to accommodate 438 evacuees in hotels, schools and gymnasiums. Power and water lines will have to be replaced or repaired, and 73 kilometers of road are unusable. The damages have been estimated at roughly €900 million ($1.02 billion).
Barbara was in the car on one of her first mobile-market tours after the eruption when someone posted a video in her chat group asking, "Does this show the banana packing house next to the campground on fire?”
"Looks like it” was Barbara’s terse reply.
She was the oldest of four children, her father a pastor. Because she wasn’t a member of the Young Pioneers, a youth organization for schoolchildren aged six to 14 in communist East Germany, she wasn’t allowed to earn a diploma from a university-prep high school. After becoming a midwife at Berlin’s Charité hospital, she went on to work in a hospital in Ludwigslust, a town in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern. She says that the first big change in her life was German reunification, the second was leaving her husband at 27.
Sweeping ash off the roofFoto: Anna Tiessen / DER SPIEGEL
She speaks quickly and cheerfully. Her cell phone on the table displays a photo of her grandchildren.
After her boys moved out, she went to Switzerland and trained to become a prenatal and birth trauma therapist. She married a second time, but was soon living by herself again.
At a certain point, she went on vacation to La Palma, realized "I could live here!”, and set off on another new adventure. "This time, I’m coming home,” she thought to herself as she packed her things into the Renault in 2017.
On her first night on La Palma, she slept in Todoque, the village that can now only be seen on maps and the internet.
Lying under the swath of destruction, there are also 1,000 hectares (2,500 acres) of land, some 340 hectares of which used to be cultivated, including 206 hectares planted with banana orchards, 60 with grapevines and 26 with avocado trees.
Animal rights activists in El Paraíso used drones to get water and food to four trapped dogs as well as a cat in another location. On All Saints’ Day, Spanish soldiers showered cut flowers from a helicopter onto the cemetery in Las Manchas.
Carla, the artist who came to the island 15 years ago, had sat with her life coach in Schwäbisch Hall prior to her first new start at age 51. He had asked her, "Do you really want to spend the rest of your life in this small town?”
That was when she started traveling, training to become a life coach herself in the United States before going on to complete a four-week training course in the Bahamas at a hotel on the beach, where she would dance on the sand in the evening. Her next stops: New York, Hawaii, Berlin, Ibiza.
In July 2006, she went on vacation to La Palma, stayed at the campground to save money, and met Hannes, the groundskeeper. She helped him with the flowers and then came back in November – with red, henna-dyed hair and no return ticket – and moved into one of the RVs.
Grateful for a New Life
Katharina, the photographer, says she feels the earthquakes before they arrive, a rumbling from the depths. Whenever it happens, she can’t sleep, she says during a chat on the hillside near her new house, where she lives with her cats. Mowgli, her favorite cat, is there, too, rescued from the volcano.
She has been through it all – at times rich, at times poor. Her last relationship ended 13 years ago.
Sitting at her white desk, she checks the Internet several times a day with her laptop to see where the lava is flowing, to learn how strong the recent earthquakes were: 3.5, 4.7. The numbers give her a sense of when she might be able to return to her casita.
"Maybe it’s just settling,” she says, before going on to explain that once a lot of magma has been ejected, the fault collapses in on itself. So, has the volcano had enough?
"We’ll see,” she says, as if talking about the next rain.
She likes to spend time outdoors and isn’t fond of confined spaces. She enjoys walking up to the beehives or into the woods, almost as if nature has become a part of her over the years. Everything in her new place is small and covered in ash. The wind from the sea blows it in, onto her bed and into the kitchen.
She has taped some of her paintings to the walls, a sun, the "spiral of life” in yellow and purple. She isn’t earning anything as a photographer at the moment, and she is using Photoshop to make a 42-card cat tarot deck that she wants to sell.
Carla, the artists, showing the journalist around the island.Foto: Anna Tiessen / DER SPIEGEL
She says that separating from her husband back then was hard. It was his choice, and she just had to live with it. She started a training course to become a masseuse and then another one as a health and nutrition adviser, ultimately becoming self-employed.
She says that her current lifestyle comes with its own price, and that some days she misses having someone to fall back on. A more honest life is sometimes a lonelier one, she adds. You just have to be able to bear it.
Nevertheless, when she is back in Germany and sees the manicured front yards, she thinks about how the divorce has given her a new life – and is grateful for it.
Now she waits at night on La Palma for the ground to shake again, or she looks to see what others are writing about it on Facebook.
Starting the Mourning Process
Carla, the artist, is out on the road in the afternoon in her red Subaru. She wants to show me where her studio was, hoping to drive up as close to it as possible. There are roadblocks everywhere, and Spanish police officers in yellow vests. There are pickup trucks ready for those who are allowed to go back again – escorted – to their evacuated homes.
She rolls down the window and asks nicely with a sweet smile. The policeman with the walkie-talkie replies under his peaked cap, "If your address isn’t there anymore, you no longer have access.”
View from the El Time viewing platformFoto: Anna Tiessen / DER SPIEGEL
She drives for awhile in another direction until she reaches the sign saying "La Laguna,” but no one is allowed through. People seem to come to this place to embrace and cry as if at a grave.
Carla, who lost her studio, in which she was able to complete larger works, now paints small watercolors in her pint-sized room. She bends over the table and strokes the paper as if it were alive. In the new home, she has set up IKEA shelves for her books and to display a Jackson Pollock print and a photo of her mom. She spoke with her life coach, who said: "Take a trip with the RV!”. But she feels it’s still too early for that.
She is thinking about writing another book. The first one is titled "The Woman Who Dances with Joy”. The second one is to be "The Woman Who Dances on the Volcano.” She says this with a long and hearty laugh.
She wanted to see the volcano just once more after the first eruption and drove to the El Time viewing platform, where the tourist buses now stop. She took a quick look, changed her mind, went into the café next door, sat down at the piano, and played "Fly Me to the Moon.”
On this afternoon, though, Barbara is driving past El Time with her boxes, though her destination is a bit farther down the road. Waiting in the center of Puntagorda is Melanie, 71. She struck out on her own 11 years ago. Her pension was insufficient and her children already grown. Standing there in her red chucks and straw hat, she seems to be in a rather good mood.
She buys oil from Sandra from the health food store and chocolate granola. "Life takes its path, and I follow it,” she says.
The next stop: Gabriela, 56, four children. "There’s life after children.” Gabriela lives in a place overlooking the sea with an 82-year-old widow she assists. Growing on the hillside around the house, there are almond trees, bird of paradise plants and poinsettias. Back in the car, Barbara raves about the garden and says she could live like that. The older woman was married for 56 years. She and her husband built something up over decades, including this garden in which everything has grown.
"56 years. Nice going,” Barbara says. "But it also raises some questions.”
Maybe that’s just how it is for people who move on, growing skeptical about long-term relationships.
Starting Over
The Palmeros, as the islands residents are known, want their village back and believe that Todoque should be rebuilt. The Cumbre Vieja, located far from Todoque on the southern tip of the island, had erupted in 1971. To find an event comparable to this one, though, you have to go back more than 340 years.
Barbara, Carla and Katharina, for their part, don’t think it makes sense to rebuild Todoque. They agree that something new and good can be built, but not in the same place.
Barbara is looking for a new place for her club, somewhere they can all meet again. Carla is looking for a new place to live. She has her eye on one with a big living room and garden in La Bombilla, near Puerto Naos.
Footprints in the ashFoto: Anna Tiessen / DER SPIEGEL
Catherine wants to return to the small casita she had to evacuate. Now she thinks that it is a beautiful place after all – different from "Casa Monarca,” but also with old trees.
The Constant of Change
It is evening now, just past 6 p.m. and light is shining brightly out of the open door of a church. Barbara is on her way back in the deepening dusk, heading to Diego’s to take the boxes back.
Diego is also a Palmero. He took over the banana finca from his father. He is standing there knocking the ash off the basil and tomato plants, though many of them didn’t make it. The plastic sheeting over the banana plants isn’t holding. It is sinking and has holes in it.
Diego bends over the ash, puts his hand in the dirt, and starts digging. He says that ash makes the soil dynamic and therefore fertile.
Barbara is sitting outside on a wall. Today, she has driven all the way around the island. The name of the chat group she started is "With each other and for each other.” When asked what she will do when she is tired of it all, she says: "Withdraw to a beautiful place.” But she is still looking for the one place, the one forever.
How does change work?
"Just do it!” says Barbara.
"It requires courage!” says Katharina
"Ask your heart!” says Carla.
One lesson they have learned yet again is that nothing in life is certain.
What do they miss?
"A lot of things that have associations with memories from my life,” says Barbara.
"Having a peaceful place to live, where I can move about freely and without disruptions,” says Katharina.
"The piano and my workspace in the studio,” says Carla.
The End is the Beginning
Michael and Karin are from Hannoversch Münden, a town central Germany between Kassel and Göttingen. For 21 years, they had also been living in Todoque. They had just made everything nice again in their house, restored the antique barrels of the bodega, painted the walls.
Michael is a fisherman. They grew wine, rented rooms, liked to sit in the light of the sunset in the small bar behind the church in Todoque. In Germany, Michael had worked as a tiler and piano player, Karin as a supermarket manager.
When the volcano erupted, they took off immediately. At first, their house was merely closed in by the lava on the left and right. And then, on the second day, it was gone.
Now they are living in a rental apartment in Tazacorte. Karin’s father, who is over 80, is living with them. Michael can’t stand just sitting around. He has to get away, so he jumps in his boat and sails far out to sea. He returns in the evening. In the dark, he looks out though the window at the island lying like a picture book in the distance. On the left, there are still the lights below the promenade. On the right, the glowing strip of lava is flowing into the sea.
The volcano has reportedly created 300 meters of new land on the lower edge of La Palma.
The volcano settled down in December. In the southern part of the island, they can hear birds chirping for the first time in a long time. On Christmas Day – exactly 85 days and 8 hours after the first eruption – the Spanish government finally and officially declared that the eruption was over.
In November, Michael had said in his boat that he doesn’t blame anyone. Who’s he supposed to blame, anyway? The earth?
Before he and Karin abandoned their house, they had packed what they could into a bike trailer. Dog box, tools, fishing lines. And a thousand vacuum bags, too. Why? He doesn’t know.
They are almost 60 and had had a different plan for their lives. "But fine,” Michael says. "We’ll just start over again.”