Competing Views of the ChatGPT Revolution "Artificial Intelligence Will Destroy Truth"

DER SPIEGEL: What might they look like?

Oren Etzioni: Education. We must learn how to use this technology. Grandparent scammers today can sound like the real grandson. The other day, a purported colleague texted me to ask for a favor. It wasn't until he asked me about Apple gift cards that I figured it out. With every phone call we must ask ourselves: Is this authentic?

Amitai Etzioni: When you watched television as a little boy, I would say: Think about how this advertisement is trying to manipulate you.

DER SPIEGEL: Did you still have to buy him candy?

Oren Etzioni (laughs): It's a challenge to this day.

DER SPIEGEL: ChatGPT doesn't just lie when people tell it to. For example, the chatbot recently accused an Australian mayor of a corruption scandal that the man had actually uncovered himself. Why does program so wholeheartedly produce such absolute nonsense?

Oren Etzioni: It is difficult to calibrate the model's self-awareness because it has no concept of reality. When ChatGPT decides whether to designate the sky as blue or gray, it calculates with probabilities that differ little from each other. The model must learn over time when to say: "I don't know.” And don’t forget: This technology is extremely young. There will be missteps. Think of nuclear technology. I think everyone now agrees that Hiroshima and Nagasaki were missteps.

Amitai Etzioni: We need to find ways to teach the models ethics. Not what a philosopher thinks of, but the values by which different religious or social groups actually live. Different models may then reflect their different consensus on values.

DER SPIEGEL: Elon Musk allegedly wants to develop a TruthGPT because he thinks ChatGPT is too politically correct. Will we have right and left-leaning AI?

Oren Etzioni: Yes, in the end these models are primarily mirrors. When we hold this mirror up to our society, we see Republicans, Democrats and all the unsavory characters too.

DER SPIEGEL: That's also a product of these large language models likely being trained with countless posts from Twitter and Reddit – not necessarily places where people show their best side.

Oren Etzioni: As programmers we say: "Garbage in, garbage out." But the problem is solvable: People are constantly evaluating the output of models and thus, over time, teach it their values. But it is impossible to give ChatGPT an ultimate value framework because we, as a society, are at odds about it ourselves.

DER SPIEGEL: The big data analysis company Palantir offers armies an AI platform that develops battle plans and analyzes enemy targets. Palantir boss Alex Karp calls generative AI a revolution that "will raise and sink ships.”

Amitai Etzioni: Imagine that: AI technology coupled with nuclear weapons and space technology that can identify every single point on Earth. Mankind must find an international agreement that says: With offensive weapons of such destructive power, artificial intelligence alone must not make an irreversible decision. A human being has to have the last word here. But we are already in an indirect war with China. I therefore do not rate the chances of such an agreement as very high. That worries me.

Oren Etzioni: You have to make a clear distinction between defensive and offensive weapons. Autonomous offensive weapons threaten our security. Intelligent defense weapons, even autonomous ones, save lives. They protect kindergartens and hospitals in the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians or in the Ukraine.

DER SPIEGEL: A few years ago, employees at Google, including AI experts, went on strike because they were asked to work on a contract from the U.S. military.

Oren Etzioni: I don’t have much understanding for their position. I'm not happy that more and more powerful weapon systems are being developed. But I’d rather they be in our hands than in those of totalitarian regimes. Society must define where we draw the line. We technologists have a responsibility to engage in this discussion with a nuanced perspective, rather than burying our heads in the sand.

DER SPIEGEL: The global fascination with ChatGPT has triggered a race between Microsoft, Google and Meta for the best AI models. Is the technology too dangerous to be left to the private economy?

Amitai Etzioni: We will see an even greater concentration of wealth in the hands of the few. Whether Microsoft or Google prevails in the end isn’t important at all. What matters is whether the industry as a whole can prevent the U.S. Congress from making effective rules for it.

Oren Etzioni: The fundamental truth of technology remains: It has lifted hundreds of millions of people out of poverty.

Amitai Etzioni: The question is, will it continue to do so? In the past few centuries, technology has taken us from the Middle Ages to an affluent society. What will the next centuries bring? Just more gadgets?

DER SPIEGEL: Do you see artificial intelligence primarily as a threat to our society?

Amitai Etzioni: Not at all. Fake emotions can be helpful in building empathic computers. So far, we have parked old people in old people's homes and let them be alone there because it's easier to manage. Is it better for a computer to say "I'm happy to listen to you" than no one? Yes, I would prefer that.

DER SPIEGEL: The virtual companion has so far been little more than a vision of science fiction.

Amitai Etzioni: Nothing takes a toll on our mental health like loneliness. Why should we only help people when they are desperate and developing depression? For this reason, artificial intelligence cannot simply be banned. We need to think about the usefulness of rules as well as their harm.

DER SPIEGEL: You have published articles on artificial intelligence together. How do you discuss these issues with each other?

Oren Etzioni: As academics, we are used to operating within the narrow silos of our discipline and our jargon. I'm lucky that my father is extremely curious and asks me questions. Sometimes we disagree, but that gets us talking about it.

Amitai Etzioni: We have a large family, and we get together every year for a two-week vacation. We need this time to talk about the limits of our discipline. That’s why we called a series of essays on the design of AI systems the Marbella Papers – because they were created on vacation in Spain.

DER SPIEGEL: We thank you both for this interview.