Infantino's Disaster Opening Day Highlights the Qatar World Cup's Shortcomings

Fans and journalists were rushing here and there on the search for shuttle buses and stadium entrances, but the security officials on hand preferred sending people to the next available police officer because they didn’t have a clear view of the situation either. Traffic had already become snarled earlier because the stadium can only be reached by road. Chaos was also the order of the day back at the FIFA fan festival in Doha, with volunteers quickly becoming overwhelmed by the number of fans. On the whole, the organization on opening day was hardly befitting of a World Cup.

That was even more true of the Qatar national team out on the pitch. It was probably a case of the pressure on the players’ shoulders simply weighing too heavy. But the team was unable to do pretty much anything, starting with the pitiable goalkeeper, who looked helpless on a number of occasions. When he was then even responsible for an Ecuadorian penalty kick, it is tempting to believe that FIFA President Infantino felt his pain most acutely.

Suspicions Are Everywhere

In the end, Qatar versus Ecuador was perhaps the perfectly emblematic opening match for this tournament. Ecuador, which shouldn’t have been allowed to participate at all after using a player with a fake passport during qualification. And Qatar, which had to face accusations ahead of the match of seeking to influence the referees.

When an Ecuadorian goal was disallowed three minutes into the action due to alleged offsides, many immediately thought of those suspicions. And that is the shadow that is hanging over this World Cup. After everything that has led up to it, the suspicions are everywhere.

Is it really affection for their leader that triggered half the stadium on Sunday to cheer for the emir? Are the fans in the fan block, who continued to make noise even after the seats to their right and left had already cleared out, real fans? Or is it all just a performance in exchange for money?