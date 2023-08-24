Ötzi Shows His True Colors New Analysis Indicates that Austrian Iceman Was Anatolian

Vallazza is well aware that the Ötzi model – made of silicon, synthetic resin and real hair – makes a far greater impression on many visitors than the mummy itself. "It is only through the reconstruction that people gain a clear understanding that it actually was a real person who was found in the glacial ice," says Vallazza, an archeologist in her own right. She frequently sees visitors standing "almost devoutly" in front of the artificial Ötzi, she says, enchanted by how realistic he looks.

The popularity and public awareness of the Ötzi model stems in part from the fact that the museum and the tourism industry – out of respect for the dead – only use the replica on marketing materials, and not images of the mummy itself. The Kennis reproduction can be seen everywhere in Bolzano: on posters, on flags, on coffee mugs, on calendars, on shot glasses, even on chocolate packaging. According to Vallazza, many people think first of the figure when they hear the name Ötzi, and only then of the mummy. If the figure were to now be removed, Bolzano would have a PR problem.

The museum’s success has never wavered since its grand opening in 1998. In the peak tourist season, long lines frequently develop before the museum entrance, and again inside as people wait to get a look through the small window – large enough for a maximum of two people at a time – behind which the mummy lies. Because of that popularity, a new structure is being built not far away to house the exhibition. The museum is expected to move and reopen this decade. "That could provide an opportunity to alter or replace the current reconstruction," says Vallazza, "assuming new findings aren’t produced by other geneticists by then."

That certainly cannot be excluded. But DNA research has made vast strides in recent years, laboratories have improved and the risk of contaminated samples, as happened in 2012, is now rather small. That year marked the first time scientists analyzed Ötzi’s genome, without finding any indication that he had dark skin. The reason, put simply, was that the DNA material the team had at its disposal was not actually 100 percent from Ötzi. It is very likely that it had been contaminated.

One of the researchers, it seems, accidentally mixed Ötzi’s DNA with his own.