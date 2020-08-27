Social Design Award 2020
The Reader Competition Enters Final Stretch!
When the strong help the weak, it ultimately benefits everyone. Under the slogan, "Together We Are Strong," SPIEGEL WISSEN is looking for good ideas for greater social cohesion in our society. Our August 31 deadline for submissions is fast approaching.
Whether it's reading books to children from educationally disadvantaged families, teaching German to refugees, doing shopping for vulnerable people during the coronavirus pandemic or providing digital tutoring: Showing commitment to others is what can help hold together a society that is drifting apart and fragmented, especially in difficult times.
We are currently on the lookout for such projects as part of the Social Design Award, which will be presented for the seventh time this year by SPIEGEL Wissen, with the support of home improvement retailer Bauhaus. "Together We Are Strong" is the theme this time, and the deadline for submissions is August 31. You can click here for a submission form.
The expert jury will compile a shortlist from the proposals, which will be published here on SPIEGEL.de at the end of September. Readers can choose their favorite, and the jury will also declare a winner. Each of the prizes is endowed with 2,500 euros.
The focus of the competition last year was the future of living. The jury of experts selected the "Affordable Palace" idea from the Munich-based architectural firm Opposite Office as its winner. The proposal entailed converting Buckingham Palace into apartments. The audience award was won by the project Hebammenhaus in Ghana, which built and operates a school and home for midwives in the country. The Special Bauhaus Award went to the "Backyard Dinner" project from the Leipzig Kollektiv Plus X, which connects neighbors interested in cooking and eating together.