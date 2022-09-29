Social Design Award 2022 Vote on Your Favorite from the Shortlist
The submissions for this year's Social Design Award show that we are making progress when it comes to climate protection: Volunteers plant forests and meadows, different climate projects are bundled on websites and a highway is even to be replaced by a canal surrounded by green spaces.
The jury reviewed around 170 entries submitted from Germany and abroad for the Social Design Award "Doing Our Part To Save the Climate” and selected the best 10 for the shortlist. And you can now cast your vote based on this shortlist: Vote for your favorite for the Audience Prize! Like the jury prize, it comes with a purse of 2,500 euros.
The voting tool can be found below, at the end of the shortlist. Voting runs until Oct. 10. The winners of the Audience Prize and the Jury Prize will be announced in the issue of SPIEGEL WISSEN that will be published on Nov. 8, 2021, and on SPIEGEL.de. The Social Design Award is announced and awarded in cooperation with the DIY chain BAUHAUS.
500 AKA - 500 People Active for Climate and Species Protection (500 AKA – 500 Menschen aktiv für Klima- und Artenschutz)
gUG Umweltschutz und Lebenshilfe
Twenty-three biotope areas covering 72,000 square meters in and around the city of Osnabrück are managed by the non-profit organization Umweltschutz und Lebenshilfe (Environment Protection and Life Aid) . Wetland habitats have been created with the support of a team of volunteers that has grown to 932 people, around 20,000 trees and saplings have been planted, dry stone walls have been set and deadwood hedges have been created. Each of these participatory activities is concluded with a shared vegetarian meal, for which, naturally, only organic food is used. Some of the land has been leased for decades. The project is financed by various sponsors, and it has already won a number of awards. Its initiators are interested not only in making a direct contribution to species and climate protection, but also in encouraging people to get involved.
The Shelter² Bee Facade (Bienenfassade »Unterschlupf²«)
Mareike de Boer
Well over half of the 561 wild bee species in Germany are threatened with extinction. They lack food, but also opportunities to nest. Students and teachers at the Peter Behrens School of Arts in Düsseldorf have designed a special bee hotel in the model-making workshop of the Düsseldorf University of Applied Sciences: a 5-meter-high and 2.45-meter-wide wooden wall, painted with color surfaces that nestle up to each other. Oak boards are mounted on it in which nesting holes are drilled. The artistically designed bee hotel also has a bench for people. It was set up at the GEH8 Cultural Center in Dresden. "The project 'Shelter²' represents a place of harmony between nature and man and promotes social interaction," explains the project team. To ensure that the bees have enough to eat, forage foliage was planted nearby.
Citizens Forests
Citizens Forests e. V.
"Reforestation could become a normal part of our lives. All we need are dedicated planters, plots of land and donations of seedlings," according to the website of Citizens Forests. With the help of volunteers, the association, based in Bönningstedt near Hamburg, has already reforested seven areas in Germany and Austria with so-called "Miyawaki forests,” also known as "Tiny Forests.” Special preparation of the soil and particularly dense planting encourage the trees to grow faster, by at least one meter a year. In addition, the mini-forests can also be planted in areas measuring just 60 square meters. Twenty to thirty different tree species are planted, which then recreate "natural primeval forests" in miniature. In this way, green, cooling islands can be created even in dense cities, filtering particulate matter, sequestering CO2 and providing many nesting opportunities for birds.
Freiday
FREIDAY
The state and federal education ministries in Germany want to promote "future skills" in education curricula, and the United Nations seeks to encourage people to pursue 17 sustainability goals. The Schweizerhof Elementary School in Berlin is doing both at the same time. As one of 12 pilot schools nationwide, it launched FREIDAY two years ago. In four hours of continuous classes, the children work across grades on sustainable projects that they choose themselves. The projects include things like building raised planter beds, collecting old mobile phones for the nature conservation group NABU or holding a clothing swap meet. And there are many problems that are still waiting for solutions. Can compost be used for heating? What can you do with used paper? The school's conclusion: "During their FREIDAY work, in addition to many concrete facts about the world, children learn things like teamwork, failure, responsibility, media literacy and experience self-efficacy, which aids their personal development and helps them grow.
Kultur-Energie-Bunker Altona
KulturEnergieBunkerAltonaProjekt – KEBAP e.V.
It takes a lot of energy and a lot of good ideas to turn a World War II bunker into a "Kultur-Energie Bunker ." A dedicated group of people in Hamburg’s Altona district has spent the past 12 years working on this pioneering project. Feasibility studies, citizen participation, negotiations with the authorities and politicians, calls to the cartel office, founding a cooperative, and so on, were all stages on this long road. But such tenacity is paying off: The goal of using the bunker for sustainable energy production and converting it into a culture center in the district, for example by creating rehearsal rooms for musicians, is within reach. And as applications are written and funding sought, the day-to-day work continues: People from the neighborhood have been doing urban gardening on the site for a decade, cooking together and organizing a regular meeting place for children.
Nürnberg-Fürth City Canal (Nürnberg-Fürther Stadtkanal)
Hajo Dietz / Nürnberg Luftbild / Nürnberg-Fürther Stadtkanalverein e.V.
The local government in Nuremberg has a plan: It wants to to expand the A73 Franconia Motorway to end daily traffic jams. But the Nuremberg-Fürth City Canal Association has another idea: a waterway. They want to get rid of the highway altogether and instead build a 10-kilometer-long and 1.5-meter-deep canal along the route, with bridges and four outdoor swimming pools. In order to keep construction costs low, the canal is to be dug by the neighborhood, with families or small groups taking responsibility for 12 meters each. In exchange, they can use the adjacent plot for gardening. The association expects that construction costs would be, at maximum, one-sixth of those that would be incurred if the A73 were widened. And what about the drivers? They could take an electric ferry to work without traffic jams. A bike path would also run parallel to the canal, allowing commuters to bike into the city. Forty hectares that are only asphalt and concrete today would be converted into green space – for fresh air, cooling, heavy rain seepage and biodiversity.
Open Sustainable Technology
Screenshot: opensustain.tech/
A beautiful, incredibly diverse planet in the midst of a hostile environment – this is Earth in space. Its ecosystem, developed over billions of years, is threatened by man-made climate change, but what, exactly, is changing and where? What can we measure, how do we identify the accelerators of climate change, what models are there for predictions from which one could then derive concrete measures for climate protection? The OpenSustain.Tech database, researched and programmed during two years of volunteer work by space expert Tobias Augspurger, brings together in a sorted catalog openly accessible data, hardware and software projects worldwide that address sustainability, such as the calculation of the CO2 footprint or the recording of all trees worldwide using satellite data. The open source projects can be found here, accessed and improved through collective input. Access to the data can also help expose greenwashing.
Pléta – The Sustainable Plate Revolution (Pléta – die nachhaltige Tellerrevolution)
Pleta
The raw materials behind the revolution are spread across the floor: the fallen leaves of the areca palm tree. Nepalese women have been using them to make plates, bowls and spoons under fair conditions since 2019. The palm leaves are pressed into shape under heat, creating disposable tableware that is free of chemicals and can also later be composted more quickly than, for example, bamboo. The three founders of the Pléta project used to be tour operators and developed the idea of the palm leaf tableware from the Nepalese Hindu culture, where food is served on palm leaves. Production and distribution were initially financed through crowdfunding, and the tableware is now distributed in Germany by the company Dorsten. Pléta was awarded the National German Sustainability Award in 2022.
Socialbnb
socialbnb Team
How can you travel and at the same time do something good? One example would be choosing an accommodation that uses part of its income to finance social and environmental projects. The platform socialbnb.org aims to make it easier to find them. The two founders of the Cologne-based startup came up with the idea of linking tourism and local involvement after meeting a tuk-tuk driver in Cambodia. The driver wanted to start a school, but lacked the money. In the end, the idea of renting out rooms in his home to travelers and using the proceeds to fund the school worked. After only three months, he had generated enough income to build the school and hire an English teacher. The website now includes 200 projects. For example, people who stay at Project Wings in Indonesia are helping to finance the construction of an entire village out of collected plastic waste.
Take a Garden
Take a Garden
It's nice to grow your own vegetables. But you need a piece of arable land to do it. Having your own garden is great, but often you don't have the time to use it. The website Take a garden , launched in the town of Wolfenbüttel, provides small green paradises to people who don't have their own property: for an afternoon or for an entire season. In addition to connecting people, the sharing concept also leads to better use of green oases and ensures the consumption of less land. There’s also another idea behind the project: Namely that people who spend more time in nature are likely to protect it better in the future. The website currently lists around 400 gardens, fields or properties for leisure time in Germany.
