It's nice to grow your own vegetables. But you need a piece of arable land to do it. Having your own garden is great, but often you don't have the time to use it. The website Take a garden , launched in the town of Wolfenbüttel, provides small green paradises to people who don't have their own property: for an afternoon or for an entire season. In addition to connecting people, the sharing concept also leads to better use of green oases and ensures the consumption of less land. There’s also another idea behind the project: Namely that people who spend more time in nature are likely to protect it better in the future. The website currently lists around 400 gardens, fields or properties for leisure time in Germany.

