The Crypto Art Crash What Remains of the NFT Hype

The 32-year-old holds a PhD in artificial intelligence and works as an artist, programmer and photographer. In her series of works, an algorithm melds images of factory buildings with images of trees. Surreal designs emerge in the process, with random generators playing a crucial role.

This trend is known as "live minting" in the digital art scene. And it would be inconceivable without NFTs: Because the works are created as NFTs on a blockchain only at the moment of their purchase. Basically, it creates an intimate, special moment between artist and buyer that is intentional but not entirely controllable. It is more of a happening than an exhibition, and there are now promoters focused specifically on this trend. The crypto art scene travels to these events in the same way classic art collectors go to art fairs.

Even if they didn't fetch the crazy top prices of the profile picture series, serious NFT artists like Tau have also benefited from the attention brought by the crypto boom. Many have earned money from their work for the first time in the past two years. At art fairs like Paris + par Art Basel this fall, digital art will be sold using NFT technology.

A Genre with Its Own History

Once, a drag artist led her to an altar and engaged her in a conversation about love before she was virtually "married" to her digital work, curator Anika Meier recalls of one live minting event. The art historian is an expert on NFTs and conceptualizes exhibitions online, in galleries and in museums. "Digital has had its place in art for decades," Meier says. As a genre, computer art has its own history, even if many aren't familiar with it. When Herbert W. Franke, the forefather of media art, died in July at age 95, Meier curated an online tribute featuring 80 crypto artists.

By comparison, the crypto hype seems like a brief craze in art history. In fact, however, technology is developing so quickly that even experts don't have a whole lot of confidence in their predictions.

Curator Meier advocates accepting NFTs as an artist's technical tool, but not conflating everything associated with the tokens with art. With the crypto crash, the much-needed market shakeout is now taking place in the scene, says the curator. What remains are those who had always been there producing digital work.

Manuel Rossner has long been so well established that he can calmly accept price slumps. "Last year had a crazy dynamic. It was an adventure. But I'm also glad the hype has died down a bit. The focus is now shifting to more interesting projects," he says. Rossner has been building digital spaces and sculptures since 2012 and is one of the most sought-after German artists on the scene.