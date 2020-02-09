Der Spiegel Spiegel Kultur
Hollywood-Gala Welchem Film würden Sie den Oscar verleihen?

In der Nacht zu Montag werden in Hollywood die Oscars verliehen. Sie hat mal wieder keiner gefragt, ob Sie in der Jury mitmachen? Kein Problem: Hier können Sie Ihren Favoriten auswählen.

Oscar-Verleihung 2020: Alle Nominierten in der Übersicht

