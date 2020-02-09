Hollywood-Gala Welchem Film würden Sie den Oscar verleihen?
Oscar-Verleihung 2020: Alle Nominierten in der Übersicht
"Ford V Ferrari" (deutscher Titel "Le Mans 66 - Gegen jede Chance")
Cynthia Erivo ("Harriet")
Scarlett Johansson ("Marriage Story")
Saoirse Ronan ("Little Women")
Charlize Theron ("Bombshell")
Renée Zellweger ("Judy")
Antonio Banderas, ("Dolor y gloria", deutscher Titel "Leid und Herrlichkeit")
Leonardo DiCaprio, ("Once upon a Time... in Hollywood")
Adam Driver ("Marriage Story")
Joaquin Phoenix ("Joker")
Jonathan Pryce, ("The Two Popes", deutscher Titel "Die zwei Päpste")
Kathy Bates ("Richard Jewell")
Laura Dern ("Marriage Story")
Scarlett Johansson ("Jojo Rabbit")
Florence Pugh ("Little Women")
Margot Robbie ("Bombshell")
Tom Hanks ("A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood")
Anthony Hopkins ("The Two Popes")
Al Pacino ("The Irishman")
Joe Pesci ("The Irishman")
Brad Pitt ("Once upon a Time... in Hollywood")
"The Irishman" (Martin Scorsese)
"Joker" (Todd Phillips)
"1917" (Sam Mendes)
"Once upon a Time... in Hollywood" (Quentin Tarantino)
"Parasite" (Bong Joon-ho)
"The Irishman" (Steven Zaillian)
"Jojo Rabbit" (Taika Waititi)
"Joker" (Todd Phillips & Scott Silver)
"Little Women" (Greta Gerwig)
"The Two Popes" (Anthony McCarten)
"Knives Out", deutscher Titel "Knives Out - Mord ist Familiensache" (Rian Johnson)
"Marriage Story" (Noah Baumbach)
"1917" (Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns)
"Once upon a Time... in Hollywood" (Quentin Tarantino)
"Parasite" (Bong Joon-ho, Han Jin Won)
"The Irishman" (Rodrigo Prieto)
"Joker" (Lawrence Sher)
"The Lighthouse", deutscher Titel "Der Leuchtturm" (Jarin Blaschke)
"1917" (Roger Deakins)
"Once upon a Time... in Hollywood" (Robert Richardson)
"The Irishman" (Production Design: Bob Shaw; Set Decoration: Regina Graves)
"Jojo Rabbit" (Production Design: Ra Vincent; Set Decoration: Nora Sopková)
"1917" (Production Design: Dennis Gassner; Set Decoration: Lee Sandales)
"Once upon a Time... in Hollywood" (Production Design: Barbara Ling; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh)
"Parasite" (Production Design: Lee Ha Jun; Set Decoration: Cho Won Woo)
"The Irishman" (Sandy Powell und Christopher Peterson)
"Jojo Rabbit" (Mayes C. Rubeo)
"Joker" (Mark Bridges)
"Little Women" (Jacqueline Durran)
"Once upon a Time... in Hollywood" (Arianne Phillips)
"Joker" (Hildur Guðnadóttir)"Little Women" (Alexandre Desplat)
"Marriage Story" (Randy Newman)
"1917" (Thomas Newman)
"Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker", deutscher Titel "Star Wars: Der Aufstieg Skywalkers" (John Williams)
"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" aus "Toy Story 4", deutscher Titel "A Toy Story: Alles hört auf kein Kommando" (Randy Newman)
"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again"aus "Rocketman" (Elton John/ Bernie Taupin)
"I'm Standing With You" aus "Breakthrough" (Diane Warren)
"Into The Unknown" aus "Frozen II", deutscher Titel "Die Eiskönigin II" (Kristen Anderson-Lopez und Robert Lopez)
"Stand Up" aus "Harriet" (Joshuah Brian Campbell und Cynthia Erivo)
"Bombshell" (Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan und Vivian Baker)
"Joker" (Nicki Ledermann und Kay Georgiou)
"Judy" (Jeremy Woodhead)
"Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil", deutscher Titel "Maleficent: Mächte der Finsternis" (Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten und David White)
"1917" (Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis und Rebecca Cole)
"Ford V Ferrari", deutscher Titel "Le Mans 66 - Gegen jede Chance" (Michael McCusker und Andrew Buckland)
"The Irishman" (Thelma Schoonmaker)
"Jojo Rabbit" (Tom Eagles)
"Joker" (Jeff Groth)
"Parasite" (Yang Jinmo)
"Ford V Ferrari" - deutscher Titel "Le Mans 66 - Gegen jede Chance" (Donald Sylvester)
"Joker" (Alan Robert Murray)
"1917" (Oliver Tarney und Rachael Tate)
"Once upon a Time... in Hollywood" (Wylie Stateman)
"Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker", deutscher Titel "Star Wars: Der Aufstieg Skywalkers" (Matthew Wood und David Acord)
"Ad Astra", deutscher Titel "Ad Astra - Zu den Sternen" (Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson und Mark Ulano)
"Ford V Ferrari" - deutscher Titel "Le Mans 66 - Gegen jede Chance" (Paul Massey, David Giammarco und Steven A. Morrow)
"Joker" (Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic und Tod Maitland)
"1917" (Mark Taylor und Stuart Wilson)
"Once upon a Time... in Hollywood" (Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler und Mark Ulano)
"Avengers: Endgame" (Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken und Dan Sudick)
"The Irishman" (Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser und Stephane Grabli)
"The Lion King", deutscher Titel "Der König der Löwen" (Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones und Elliot Newman)
"1917" (Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler und Dominic Tuohy)
"Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker", deutscher Titel "Star Wars: Der Aufstieg Skywalkers" (Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach und Dominic Tuohy)
"How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World", deutscher Titel "Drachenzähmen leicht gemacht 3: Die geheime Welt" (Dean DeBlois, Bradford Lewis und Bonnie Arnold)
"I Lost My Body" (Jérémy Clapin und Marc du Pontavice)
"Klaus" (Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh und Marisa Román)
"Missing Link", deutscher Titel "Missing Link - Ein fellig verrücktes Abenteuer" (Chris Butler, Arianne Sutner und Travis Knight)
"Toy Story 4", deutscher Titel "A Toy Story: Alles hört auf kein Kommando" Cooley, Mark Nielsen und Jonas Rivera)
"Dcera (Daughter)" (Daria Kashcheeva)
"Hair Love" (Matthew A. Cherry und Karen Rupert Toliver)
"Kitbull" (Rosana Sullivan und Kathryn Hendrickson)
"Memorable" (Bruno Collet und Jean-François Le Corre)
"Sister" (Siqi Song)
"Brotherhood" (Meryam Joobeur und Maria Gracia Turgeon)
"Nefta Football Club" (Yves Piat und Damien Megherbi)
"The Neighbors' Window" (Marshall Curry)
"Saria" (Bryan Buckley und Matt Lefebvre)
"A Sister" (Delphine Girard)
"American Factory" (Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert und Jeff Reichert)
"The Cave" (Feras Fayyad, Kirstine Barfod und Sigrid Dyekjær)
"The Edge of Democracy", deutscher Titel "Am Rande der Demokratie" (Petra Costa, Joanna Natasegara, Shane Boris und Tiago Pavan)
"For Sama" (Waad al-Kateab und Edward Watts)
"Honeyland" (Ljubo Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska und Atanas Georgiev)
"In the Absence" (Yi Seung-Jun und Gary Byung-Seok Kam)
"Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)" (Carol Dysinger und Elena Andreicheva)
"Life Overtakes Me" (John Haptas und Kristine Samuelson)
"St. Louis Superman" (Smriti Mundhra und Sami Khan)
"Walk Run Cha-Cha" (Laura Nix und Colette Sandstedt)
"Corpus Christi" (Polen)
"Honeyland" (Nordmazedonien)
"Les Misérables", deutscher Titel "Die Wütenden - Les Misérables" (Frankreich)
""Dolor y gloria"", deutscher Titel "Leid und Herrlichkeit" (Spanien)
"Parasite" (Südkorea)