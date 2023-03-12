Academy Awards 2023 Alle Oscarnominierten in der Übersicht

Neun Goldjungen könnte sich »Im Westen nichts Neues« in Hollywood abholen. Favorit ist mit elf Nominierungen aber ein anderer Film. Alle Kategorien im Überblick.
Felix Kammerer in »Im Westen nichts Neues«

Foto: Reiner Bajo / Netflix

Bester Film

Beste Hauptdarstellerin

Michelle Yeoh in »Everything Everywhere All At Once«

Foto: Capital Pictures / ddp images

Bester Hauptdarsteller

  • Austin Butler (»Elvis«)

  • Colin Farrell (»The Banshees of Inisherin«)

  • Brendan Fraser (»The Whale«)

  • Paul Mescal (»Aftersun«)

  • Bill Nighy (»Living«)

Beste Nebendarstellerin

  • Angela BassettBlack Panther: Wakanda Forever «)

  • Hong ChauThe Whale «)

  • Kerry Condon (»The Banshees of Inisherin«)

  • Jamie Lee Curtis (»Everything Everywhere All at Once«)

  • Stephanie Hsu (»Everything Everywhere All at Once«)

Bester Nebendarsteller

  • Brendan Gleeson (»The Banshees of Inisherin«)

  • Brian Tyree Henry (»Causeway«)

  • Judd Hirsch (»Die Fabelmans«)

  • Barry Keoghan (»The Banshees of Inisherin«)

  • Ke Huy Quan (»Everything Everywhere All at Once«)

Brendan Gleeson und Colin Farrell in »The Banshees of Inisherin«

Foto: Jonathan Hession / Disney+

Beste Regie

Beste Kamera

  • »Im Westen nichts Neues«, James Friend

  • »Bardo, die erfundene Chronik einer Handvoll Wahrheiten«, Darius Khondji

  • »Elvis «, Mandy Walker

  • »Empire of Light«, Roger Deakins

  • »Tár«, Florian Hoffmeister

Cate Blanchett in »Tár«

Foto: Universal Pictures

Bester Kurzfilm

  • »An Irish Goodbye«, Tom Berkeley und Ross White

  • »Ivalu«, Anders Walter und Rebecca Pruzan

  • »Le Pupille«, Alice Rohrwacher und Alfonso Cuarón

  • »Nattrikken«, Eirik Tveiten und Gaute Lid Larssen

  • »The Red Suitcase«, Cyrus Neshvad

Bester Animationsfilm

  • »Guillermo del Toros Pinocchio«, Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar und Alex Bulkley

  • »Marcel the Shell with Shoes on«, Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan und Paul Mezey

  • »Der gestiefelte Kater: Der letzte Wunsch«, Joel Crawford und Mark Swift

  • »Das Seeungeheuer«, Chris Williams und Jed Schlanger

  • »Rot«, Domee Shi und Lindsey Collins

Mei Lee als roter Panda im Animationsfilm »Rot«

Foto: Pixar / Disney+

Bester animierter Kurzfilm

  • »Der Junge, der Maulwurf, der Fuchs und das Pferd«, Charlie Mackesy und Matthew Freud

  • »The Flying Sailor«, Amanda Forbis und Wendy Tilby

  • »Ice Merchants«, João Gonzalez und Bruno Caetano

  • »My Year of Dicks«, Sara Gunnarsdóttir und Pamela Ribon

  • »An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It« Lachlan Pendragon

Bester fremdsprachiger Film (Auslandsoscar)

  • »Im Westen nichts Neues« (Deutschland)

  • »Argentina, 1985« (Argentinien)

  • »Close « (Belgien)

  • »EO « (Polen)

  • »The Quiet Girl« (Irland)

»EO« – ein Film aus der Perspektive eines Esels

Foto: Rapid Eye Movies

Bestes Kostümdesign

  • »Babylon – Rausch der Ekstase«, Mary Zophres

  • »Black Panther: Wakanda Forever«, Ruth Carter

  • »Elvis«, Catherine Martin

  • »Everything Everywhere All at Once«, Shirley Kurata

  • »Mrs. Harris und ein Kleid von Dior«, Jenny Beavan

Bester Dokumentarfilm – lang

  • »All that Breathes«, Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann und Teddy Leifer

  • »All the Beauty and the Bloodshed «, Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin und Yoni Golijov

  • »Fire of Love«, Sara Dosa, Shane Boris und Ina Fichman

  • »A House Made of Splinters«, Simon Lereng Wilmont und Monica Hellström

  • »Nawalny«, Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller und Shane Boris

Bester Dokumentarfilm – kurz

  • »Die Elefantenflüsterer«, Kartiki Gonsalves und Guneet Monga

  • »Haulout«, Evgenia Arbugaeva und Maxim Arbugaev

  • »How do you Measure a Year?«, Jay Rosenblatt

  • »The Martha Mitchell Effect«, Anne Alvergue und Beth Levison

  • »Stranger at the Gate«, Joshua Seftel und Conall Jones

Bester Schnitt

  • »The Banshees of Inisherin«, Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

  • »Elvis«, Matt Villa und Jonathan Redmond

  • »Everything Everywhere All at Once«, Paul Rogers

  • »Tár«, Monika Willi

  • »Top Gun: Maverick «, Eddie Hamilton

Bestes Make-up / Beste Frisuren

  • »Im Westen Nichts Neues«, Heike Merker und Linda Eisenhamerová

  • »The Batman«, Naomi Donne, Mike Marino und Mike Fontaine

  • »Black Panther: Wakanda Forever«, Camille Friend und Joel Harlow

  • »Elvis«, Mark Coulier, Jason Baird und Aldo Signoretti

  • »The Whale«, Adrien Morot, Judy Chin und Annemarie Bradley

Austin Butler als King of Pop in »Elvis«

Foto: Warner Bros.

Beste Filmmusik

  • »Im Westen Nichts Neues«, Volker Bertelmann

  • »Babylon – Rausch der Ekstase «, Justin Hurwitz

  • »The Banshees of Inisherin«, Carter Burwell

  • »Everything Everywhere All at Once«, Son Lux

  • »Die Fabelmans«, John Williams

Bester Song

  • »Applause« aus »Tell It like a Woman« von Diane Warren

  • »Hold my Hand« aus »Top Gun: Maverick« von Lady Gaga und BloodPop

  • »Lift me Up« aus »Black Panther: Wakanda Forever« von Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler und Ludwig Goranssont

  • »Naatu Naatu« aus »RRR« von M.M. Keeravaani und Chandrabose

  • »This is a Life« aus »Everything Everywhere All at Once« von Ryan Lott, David Byrne und Mitski

Bestes Szenenbild

  • »Im Westen Nichts Neues«, Christian M. Goldbeck und Ernestine Hipper

  • »Avatar: The Way of Water«, Dylan Cole, Ben Procter und Vanessa Cole

  • »Babylon – Rausch der Ekstase«, Florencia Martin und Anthony Carlino

  • »Elvis «, Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy und Bev Dunn

  • »Die Fabelmans«, Rick Carter und Karen O'Hara

»Avatar: The Way of Water«

Foto: 20th Century Fox

Bester Ton

  • »Im Westen Nichts Neues«, Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel und Stefan Korte

  • »Avatar: The Way of Water«, Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers und Michael Hedges

  • »The Batman«, Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray und Andy Nelson

  • »Elvis«, David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson und Michael Keller

  • »Top Gun: Maverick«, Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon und Mark Taylor

Bestes adaptiertes Drehbuch

  • »Im Westen Nichts Neues«, Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson & Ian Stokell

  • »Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery«, Rian Johnson

  • »Living«, Kazuo Ishiguro

  • »Top Gun: Maverick«, Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, Christopher McQuarrie, Peter Craig und Justin Marks

  • »Die Aussprache«, Sarah Polley 

Bestes Originaldrehbuch

  • »The Banshees of Inisherin«, Martin McDonagh

  • »Everything Everywhere All at Once«, Daniel Kwan und Daniel Scheinert

  • »Die Fabelmans«, Steven Spielberg  und Tony Kushner

  • »Tár«, Todd Field

  • »Triangle of Sadness«, Ruben Östlund

Szene aus »The Batman«

Foto: Warner Bros.

Beste visuelle Effekte

  • »Im Westen Nichts Neues«, Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank und Kamil Jafar

  • »Avatar: The Way of Water «, Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon und Daniel Barrett

  • »The Batman«, Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands und Dominic Tuohy

  • »Black Panther: Wakanda Forever«, Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White und Dan Sudick

  • »Top Gun: Maverick«, Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson und Scott R. Fisher

