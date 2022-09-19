Poetin Amanda Gorman vor den Vereinten Nationen »Ich fordere dich heraus, Gutes zu tun«
Die Dichterin Amanda Gorman, 24, hat vor den Vereinten Nationen ein neues Werk vorgetragen. »Ich bitte dich nur darum, dass es dir wichtig ist, bevor es zu spät ist, dass du aufmerksam und wach lebst«, sagte Gorman am Montag bei einer Veranstaltung zu den Uno-Nachhaltigkeitszielen. Sie geht der am Dienstag startenden Vollversammlung der Vereinten Nationen voraus: »Vor allem fordere ich dich dazu heraus, Gutes zu tun, damit die Welt großartig sein kann.« Gorman bekam für ihren Auftritt viel Applaus.
Als Gorman die Einladung erhalten hatte, vor der Versammlung der Vereinten Nationen zu sprechen, schaute sie sich nach eigener Aussage genau an, welchen Einfluss gesellschaftliche Themen wie etwa Hunger und Armut auf die Bewahrung der Erde haben.
Berühmt geworden war Gorman bei der Amtseinführung von US-Präsident Joe Biden am 20. Januar 2021, als die damals 22-Jährige – via Kameras an ein Millionenpublikum weltweit übertragen – eindringlich ihr Gedicht »The Hill We Climb« vortrug und von Spitzenpolitikern und Stars dafür mit Lob überschüttet wurde. Seitdem gilt die 1998 in Los Angeles geborene Dichterin auch selbst als Star. »The Hill We Climb« verkaufte sich in gedruckter Form, auch in deutscher Übersetzung (»Den Hügel hinauf«), millionenfach.
Wie bei »The Hill We Climb« sah sich Gorman auch diesmal wieder berufen, die Kraft der Einigkeit in ihren poetischen Worten heraufzubeschwören, die sie am Eröffnungstag der 77. Sitzung der Vollversammlung in New York vortrug. »An Ode We Owe« (»Ein Ode, die wir schuldig sind«) heißt das Gedicht, in dem sie ihre Hoffnung äußert, alle Nationen könnten zusammengebracht werden, um Fragen der Ungleichheit und der Bewahrung des Planeten anzugehen.
Sehen Sie hier das Video ihres Auftritts und lesen Sie unten den Text des Gedichts:
»An Ode We Owe«
How can I ask you to do good,
When we’ve barely withstood
Our greatest threats yet:
The depths of death, despair and disparity,
Atrocities across cities, towns & countries,
Lives lost, climactic costs.
Exhausted, angered, we are endangered,
Not because of our numbers,
But because of our numbness. We’re strangers
To one another’s perils and pain,
Unaware that the welfare of the public
And the planet share a name –
– Equality
Doesn’t mean being the exact same,
But enacting a vast aim:
The good of the world to its highest capability.
The wise believe that our people without power
Leaves our planet without possibility.
Therefore, though poverty is a poor existence,
Complicity is a poorer excuse.
We must go the distance,
Though this battle is hard and huge,
Though this fight we did not choose,
For preserving the earth isn’t a battle too large
To win, but a blessing too large to lose.
This is the most pressing truth:
That Our people have only one planet to call home
And our planet has only one people to call its own.
We can either divide and be conquered by the few,
Or we can decide to conquer the future,
And say that today a new dawn we wrote,
Say that as long as we have humanity,
We will forever have hope.
Together, we won’t just be the generation
That tries but the generation that triumphs;
Let us see a legacy
Where tomorrow is not driven
By the human condition,
But by our human conviction.
And while hope alone can’t save us now,
With it we can brave the now,
Because our hardest change hinges
On our darkest challenges.
Thus may our crisis be our cry, our crossroad,
The oldest ode we owe each other.
We chime it, for the climate,
For our communities.
We shall respect and protect
Every part of this planet,
Hand it to every heart on this earth,
Until no one’s worth is rendered
By the race, gender, class, or identity
They were born. This morn let it be sworn
That we are one one human kin,
Grounded not just by the griefs
We bear, but by the good we begin.
To anyone out there:
I only ask that you care before it’s too late,
That you live aware and awake,
That you lead with love in hours of hate.
I challenge you to heed this call,
I dare you to shape our fate.
Above all, I dare you to do good
So that the world might be great
Neben Gorman sprachen bei der Uno-Veranstaltung unter anderem auch UN-Generalsekretär António Guterres sowie Stars wie die Schauspielerin Priyanka Chopra Jonas und die südkoreanische Band Blackpink.
Die Staats- und Regierungschefs der Welt hatten die sogenannten Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), also Nachhaltigkeitsziele, 2015 beschlossen. Bis 2030 sollen die insgesamt 17 Ziele erreicht werden, darunter das Ende extremer Armut und des Hungers und die Verbesserung der globalen Bildung. Zudem geht es um den Kampf gegen die Klimakrise und gegen das Wohlstandsgefälle.