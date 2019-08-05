Wegen sexueller Belästigung und Rassismus Afton Williamson steigt bei "The Rookie" aus

Statt den Gaststar zu entlassen, musste Afton Williamson schon am nächsten Tag wieder mit ihm vor der Kamera stehen: Die Schauspielerin Afton Williamson hat schwere Vorwürfe gegen das Team der ABC-Krimiserie "The Rookie" erhoben. Während des ganzen Drehs der ersten Staffel sei sie von Hairstylisten und Produzenten rassistisch beleidigt worden. Hinzu seien sexuelle Belästigungen eines Gaststars gekommen. Nun kündigte sie ihren Ausstieg aus der Serie an.

"Nach meinem ersten Bericht über sexuelle Belästigung wurde mir versichert, dass der Schauspieler entlassen würde", schreibt Williamson auf Instagram. "Ich wurde aber gebeten, gleich am nächsten Tag mit ihm zu filmen." Sie kritisierte den ausführenden Produzenten Alexi Hawley scharf. Ihren Beschwerden sei er nicht nachgegangen.

ABC Studios verwiesen in einem Statement auf die Produktionsfirma Entertainment One: "Ende Juni hat uns eOne darüber informiert, dass eine Untersuchung eingeleitet wurde. Die Sicherheit der Arbeitsumgebung hat für uns höchste Priorität, und wir nehmen diese Angelegenheit sehr ernst."

Auch Entertainment One erklärte, Williamsons Anschuldigungen würden ernst genommen. "Wir haben eine unabhängige Untersuchung eingeleitet, die noch nicht abgeschlossen ist. Daher wäre es zum jetzigen Zeitpunkt unangebracht, eine Stellungnahme abzugeben", so die Produktionsfirma.

Williamson spielt in der ersten Staffel der Krimiserie an der Seite von "Castle"-Star Nathan Fillion eine Polizistin. In Deutschland waren die ersten 20 Folgen im Frühsommer auf dem FOX Channel zu sehen. Die zweite Staffel soll in den USA ab September ausgestrahlt werden - dann wohl ohne Williamson.