Bekannt aus »24«, »Star Trek: Picard« Schauspielerin Annie Wersching ist tot

You will never see these two smiling together like this. I can promise you that. An honor and a privilege to work with @SirPatStew 🙌🏻

💫

The first episode of Star Trek Picard season 2 is NOW streaming on @paramountplus! 👑👽🤖 #BorgQueen #Picard #startrekpicard pic.twitter.com/1lLJczi0Ug