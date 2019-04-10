TV-Mehrteiler für Apple Prinz Harry und Oprah Winfrey produzieren Dokuserie
Der Herzog von Sussex bringt gemeinsam mit Oprah Winfrey eine mehrteilige Dokumentation ins Fernsehen, die sich mit psychischer Gesundheit beschäftigt. Sie soll im Abo-Angebot Apple+ laufen.
Es geschieht äußerst selten, dass die britische Königsfamilie sich zu neuen TV-Produktionen äußert. Jetzt ist das anders. Auf Instagram gab der Kensington Palace bekannt, dass Prinz Harry seine erste TV-Serie produzieren wird.
We are excited to announce that The Duke of Sussex and Oprah Winfrey are partners, co-creators and executive producers on their forthcoming mental health series launching on Apple in 2020. The pair have been developing the series for several months and are looking forward to sharing such an important project on this global platform. The dynamic multi-part documentary series will focus on both mental illness and mental wellness, inspiring viewers to have an honest conversation about the challenges each of us faces, and how to equip ourselves with the tools to not simply survive, but to thrive. This commitment builds on The Duke of Sussexs long-standing work on issues and initiatives regarding mental health, where he has candidly shared personal experience and advocated for those who silently suffer, empowering them to get the help and support they deserve. His Royal Highness has spent many years working with communities throughout the UK and young people across the Commonwealth to break the stigma surrounding mental illness and broaden the conversation of mental wellness to accelerate change for a more compassionate, connected and positive society. Quote from HRH: I truly believe that good mental health - mental fitness - is the key to powerful leadership, productive communities and a purpose-driven self. It is a huge responsibility to get this right as we bring you the facts, the science and the awareness of a subject that is so relevant during these times. Our hope is that this series will be positive, enlightening and inclusive - sharing global stories of unparalleled human spirit fighting back from the darkest places, and the opportunity for us to understand ourselves and those around us better. I am incredibly proud to be working alongside Oprah on this vital series.
In der Doku-Reihe, die er mit der US-Moderatorin Oprah Winfrey gemeinsam produziert, soll es um psychische Gesundheit gehen. Die Episoden sollen "Geschichten von einzigartigen Persönlichkeiten" erzählen, die "den schwierigsten Situationen trotzen", so die Mitteilung. Ausgestrahlt wird die Serie vom US-Technologieriesen Apple.
Dass der Konzern sich die Dienste von Oprah Winfrey gesichert hat, war schon länger bekannt. Für Prinz Harry ist es das erste TV-Projekt. Für Projekte, die sich mit psychischen Erkrankungen befassen, hatte er sich aber schon früher eingesetzt - etwa für die Kampagne "Heads Together". 2017 hatte er erklärt, selbst psychologische Hilfe in Anspruch genommen zu haben, um den Tod seiner Mutter Prinzessin Diana zu verarbeiten.
Der Prinz lässt sich mit den Worten zitieren: "Ich glaube fest daran, dass eine gute mentale Gesundheit - mentale Fitness - der Schlüssel ist zu kraftvoller Führung, produktiver Gemeinschaft und einem zweckorientierten Selbst."
Apple hatte Ende März sein Abo-Angebot Apple TV+ vorgestellt. Mit Serien und Filmen aus eigener Produktion will der Konzern von Herbst an mit Netflix und Amazon Prime konkurrieren.
kae/dpa/AFP