@amazonsmile has donated over $100,000,000 to charities thanks to our customers shopping at https://t.co/VWjEeovgeL! To celebrate, we're donating ten times our usual rate through Nov 2. Visit https://t.co/1SayOj7hDL to learn more. #AmazonSmile #StartWithaSmile pic.twitter.com/BivKTVBH4K