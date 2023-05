Australiens Outback Frau überlebt fünf Tage im Busch – mit einer Flasche Wein

See the moment Air Wing located Lillian who was missing for five days in dense bushland at Bright. Yesterday afternoon, Air Wing were conducting a sweep of the hilly terrain when they spotted Lillian’s car at the end of a dirt road in the Mitta Mitta bushland. Local police were directed by the helicopter to Lillian's location, where she was located safe and well. It’s understood Lillian was attempting to drive to Dartmouth Dam when she hit a dead-end road and realised she had taken a wrong turn. While trying to turn around her car became bogged in mud, and without mobile coverage she wasn’t able to call for help. “After being lost in the bush for five days, she was extremely relieved and grateful to see us and we were just as happy to see her.” says Sergeant Martin Torpey, Wodonga Police. Read more about the rescue: https://www.police.vic.gov.au/missing-woman-lillian-rescued-air-wing