Today, a U.S. Court of Appeals rejected European attempts to confiscate “gruyere” in the U.S. https://t.co/rJFBFkF13Y While a precedent for the right to use common names here at home, we need a proactive agenda to combat EU’s confiscation efforts abroad: https://t.co/To2letvPUK pic.twitter.com/Ak68c8oJHT