Berüchtigte Gangsterbande US-Polizei nimmt rund 60 "Latin Kings" fest

We believe under Michael Cecchetelli's leadership, the Eastern region of the Latin Kings is structured, organized, & run like La Cosa Nostra. Up until this a.m., he reigned over 14 states from MA to FL. 56 are in custody, 8 are actively being sought. https://t.co/6pMuw5zta8 pic.twitter.com/D3Jn15mMjF