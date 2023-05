Meet the horses! 🐴 Icon 🐴 Shadow 🐴 Milford Haven 🐴 Newark 🐴 Echo 🐴 Knightsbridge 🐴 Meg 🐴 Tyrone These eight ‘Windsor Greys’ will be centre-stage on Saturday as they pull the Gold State Coach in the #Coronation procession: https://t.co/PgcD5xaGrk https://t.co/FOG4ZkQMyF https://t.co/4nF2SSaVv3